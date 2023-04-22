Home » Ceiba recovers from his transfer
Santiago is the name given to a juvenile ceiba pentandra that was transplanted from the República de Israel neighborhood to the “Forest of Students”.

The ceiba had an inappropriate location, causing damage to the city’s infrastructure and affecting the growth of the tree individual.

The Dagma conceptualized that instead of cutting it down should be relocated in a suitable location.

The tree medical unit visits Santiago weekly to inspect the evolution of its transfer, since a procedure like this generates a lot of stress for the trees.

Now Santiago has all the care and love of the people of Cali and will grow healthy and strong next to the monument in the “Forest of Students”.

“Looks are deceiving”is a saying that we can apply to the way the ceiba planted next to the monument looks, where every day it reaffirms its roots and recovers from a move.

Experts explain that these processes almost always generate wilting symptoms, especially in the most tender parts of the foliage. Frequently yellowing and leaf drop is observed.

During the last maintenance process carried out this week, the tree individual was fumigated, fertilized, the exudate gums were removed and healing product and direct insecticide were applied to the perforations. Next week you will receive another dose.

It is important to note that when an individual tree is moved, there are several conditions to ensure that it survives in the new terrain.

There are seven phases that must be completed from the moment the tree species is extracted from the place where it is, to the place where it was transplanted, which includes pruning, healing, land preparation and finally the irrigation and maintenance of the individual.

