As part of the Social Responsibility program, the president of CEL, Daniel Alvarez, delivered the equipment to the recently inaugurated soccer schools in the eastern part of the country, two of them in Nueva Granada, Usulután and three in Sesori, San Miguel.

With these schools, the authorities are benefiting a total of 250 children and adolescents, who will receive training from certified technical personnel, uniforms, and sports equipment such as: balls, cones, goal nets, timers, and fences.

Nationwide, we have inaugurated 10 soccer schools, most of which work in our areas of influence and areas of interest such as Bajo Lempa.

The CEL authorities indicate that they maintain their commitment to the development and dreams of children, who live near the hydroelectric plants.

Through these actions, they provide development opportunities and healthy recreation to future generations.