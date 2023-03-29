Home News CEL delivers sports equipment to five soccer schools in the eastern part of the country
News

CEL delivers sports equipment to five soccer schools in the eastern part of the country

by admin
CEL delivers sports equipment to five soccer schools in the eastern part of the country

As part of the Social Responsibility program, the president of CEL, Daniel Alvarez, delivered the equipment to the recently inaugurated soccer schools in the eastern part of the country, two of them in Nueva Granada, Usulután and three in Sesori, San Miguel.

With these schools, the authorities are benefiting a total of 250 children and adolescents, who will receive training from certified technical personnel, uniforms, and sports equipment such as: balls, cones, goal nets, timers, and fences.

Nationwide, we have inaugurated 10 soccer schools, most of which work in our areas of influence and areas of interest such as Bajo Lempa.

The CEL authorities indicate that they maintain their commitment to the development and dreams of children, who live near the hydroelectric plants.

Through these actions, they provide development opportunities and healthy recreation to future generations.

See also  Ningbo's property market oversupply introduces a subsidy of up to 1 million yuan for buying a house | Declining transactions | Fenghua | Mainland property market

You may also like

North Kivu: the city of Mweso occupied by...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday March 29,...

The 10 best books on photographic portraiture –...

The Uspenskis had a double victory at the...

They deny the version of Enrique Gómez about...

Territorial continuity, a “Friendship Pact” with Aeroitalia: discounted...

Valledupar Mayor’s Office announced paving between Avenida Sierra...

Malnutrition: A Global Problem | Geopolitical News

The unexpected results in the Eurocup qualifiers –...

Tatacoa Race arrives with the second edition and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy