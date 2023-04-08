The Executive Hydroelectric Commission of the Lempa River (CEL) has carried out the project to repair the discharge channel ramp for the two turbines of the 15 de Septiembre Hydroelectric Power Plant, since its construction in the 1980s. In addition, it simultaneously executes the stabilization works on the slope downstream of the right bank, which have made significant progress and are scheduled to end in May.

The project that implies the closure and drying of the discharge channel of the turbined water, forces us to stop the generation of electrical energy during the month of April, an action that has the endorsement of the @UTSV_informa. This situation will not affect the electricity rate. pic.twitter.com/gCa0sT7vlw — CEL (@CEL_ElSalvador) April 7, 2023

According to the autonomous company, the project is carried out with its own funds in the order of $11 million; and both construction and supervision are in charge of local companies.

The project has the authorization of the Transactions Unit, since it implies the closure and drying of the discharge channel of the turbinated water, therefore, there will be no hydroelectric power generation during the month of April.

To maintain the environmental flow during this period of the year, during the repair of the discharge channel, water will be transferred from the reservoir through 4 of the 8 spillway gates in a controlled and continuous manner, to maintain the downstream ecosystem unchanged. .

The works will provide greater stability to the slope of the right bank and with this we guarantee the safety of the dam. Due to the deterioration of the concrete slab due to its continuous operation over the years, a gully was formed under it, putting the turbinated water outlet structure at risk of a sinkhole, which could cause the forced stoppage of the Central and other damages if it is not repaired preventively.

The repair of the discharge channel will be carried out by placing tens of cubic meters of an anti-washing concrete fill in the gully that has been formed under the slab of said channel; as well as in the ditch formed in the bed of the river downstream of the slab of said channel; in order to restore the design hydraulic profile, and prolong its useful life.

While the works are being carried out on the river bed, the powerhouse will be used to perform major maintenance on Unit No. 1, which consists of biennial preventive maintenance on the main and auxiliary equipment, that is, the generator, turbine, excitation, speed regulator, power transformer, intake, and pumping systems, among others; during that time, in Unit No. 2, a general inspection of the entire unit will be carried out to project its integral maintenance, also known as Overhaul* in the dry season 2024-2025, similar to the work carried out in U1 in 2013-2014.

Hydroelectric Plant September 15

Located 90 kilometers from San Salvador, between the departments of San Vicente and Usulután, this plant is the one with the highest installed capacity. It has two generating units of 90 MW continuous, it was inaugurated on September 15, 1983. It then underwent a modernization process that ended in June 2007.

The 15 de Septiembre Hydroelectric Power Plant consists of a 57.2-meter-high rock fill dam, a concrete spillway with 8 gates, an integral intake, and a surface powerhouse.

The term Overhaul refers to an in-depth treatment of each piece of the Unit, to leave it in optimal conditions. It is a regenerative process that encompasses all components.