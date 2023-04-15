The CEL teams take advantage of this dry season so that the Institution’s Resource Guards continue protecting the reforested areas near the dams.

Today, 44 ecological guardians worked to protect 221 reforested plots in proximity to the reservoir of the 3 de Febrero Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The teams created and maintained the fire breaks, which prevent the passage of forest fires, protecting the hydroelectric plant and the surrounding communities.

Likewise, they planted different species of plants to reinforce the fences of the reforested areas. Through this activity, they are generating dozens of local jobs, turning them into resource guards.

They are also complying with the environmental reforestation measure, with an assisted natural regeneration approach, established by the Ministry of the Environment.