Within the framework of World Parkison’s Day, the medical community in Colombia celebrates the progress made with Safinamide, which was integrated as a complementary treatment to levodopa in Parkinson’s disease.

HUILA DAILY, HEALTH

Parkinson’s disease represents a challenge for global health; The cases that already exceeded 8.5 million people affected in 2019 have caused around 329,000 deaths since the year 2000, according to the World Health Organization.

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disease, related to the damage of different structures of the central and peripheral nervous system, which produces motor symptoms such as tremors, rigidity and slow movements; and non-motor symptoms such as sleep disturbances, pain, sensory disturbances, and cognitive impairment. Its progressive nature impacts the patient’s quality of life, accentuating the disability over time and a consequent need for special care.

And although, up to now, the disease is incurable, there are always lights of hope: scientific, medical and pharmacological research constantly finds new doors to understand and deal with the disease, improve the quality of life of patients and have a positive impact on their environment.

Current Panorama of Parkinson’s in Colombia

In Colombia, the incidence of Parkinson’s disease corresponds to the global one: approximately 4 out of every thousand people over 50 years of age suffer from this neurodegenerative disease.

The disease makes no distinction between races, and in terms of sex, there is a slightly higher incidence in men than in women. In fact, according to data reported in the Individual Registry for the Provision of Health Services (RIPS) in Colombia, between 2016 and 2020, 148,224 Colombians with Parkinson’s were treated, of which men represented 55.8% and women 55.8%. 44.2%1.

Despite the panorama, the current moment of science and technology is positive for people with Parkinson’s. “When faced with a diagnosis of the disease, the most important thing is to let the patient know that there are multiple treatment options and that, in addition, they are highly effective. Many times people think that they are going to be condemned to a wheelchair or to develop Alzheimer’s. (…) The truth is that a lot of progress has been made, there are new options, tools have been optimized”, says Dr. Juan Camilo Rodríguez, a neurologist specializing in abnormal movements, coordinator of the Abnormal Movements Unit of the Hospital de la Misericordia.

More hours without symptoms

“Safinamide is a unique compound that is characterized by a mechanism of action that modulates altered dopaminergic and glutamatergic neurotransmission in patients with Parkinson’s disease,” explains Dr. Jaime Kulisevsky, director of the Clinical School of Neuropsychology at Hospital de Sant Pau. , Vice Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Barcelona. The doctor adds that the drug contributes to the control of the disease in all its stages, extending the time without symptoms among patients and thus contributing to improving their daily lives.

For her part, Dr. Claudia Moreno, a neurologist specializing in movement disorders, coordinator of the Committee on Abnormal Movements of the Colombian Association of Neurology and Head of the Postgraduate Course in Neurology at the Universidad del Rosario, explains that “Safinamide increases the availability of levodopa in the body, because it decreases its elimination, its degradation, then it makes motor fluctuations, the deterioration of n doses, can be controlled a little better. It has some advantages over other drugs because it helps to control other complications such as dyskinesias, which are movements that appear with the medication. It has been seen that, in some patients, especially at a dose of 100 milligrams, it can help to control these dyskinesias a little better”.

Dr. Javier Pagonabarraga, a specialist in movement disorders and associate professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​also agrees on this point: “Safinamide has shown not only to be useful for controlling motor fluctuations, but also, when administered in the correct dose, It also makes it possible to control dyskinesias”.

Parkinson’s disease is a type of movement disorder.

In addition, a reduction between 40% and 50% of the motor fluctuations that people with Parkinson’s disease present, especially those related to the end of the dose and in the morning, are visibly registered after four months of treatment with Safinamide, as indicated by the Synapses study, which also confirmed the safety and tolerability of the molecule2.

This compound “has the advantage that a single pill a day acts on both motor and non-motor symptoms (…) It is a very interesting molecule because by stimulating different receptors it generates improvement in Parkinson’s motor symptoms such as tremor , and in dyskinesias that can be very disabling, but also in non-motor symptoms, the control of which is extremely important for patients, such as pain and sleep disturbances”, added Dr. Rodríguez.

In addition, Safinamide, a prescription drug, does not have a high potential for interaction with other drugs and has few side effects, including headaches and nausea.

In this way, the drug that is covered by the Colombian Mandatory Health Plan benefits patients in two ways, directly improving their quality of life, and indirectly impacting the daily life of caregivers of patients in advanced stages, much more complexes of the disease.

future in focus

Today, patients with Parkinson’s disease and their medical specialists have various tools for the treatment of the disease. Under the current trend of a more personalized approach to health, of adjusting medical actions according to each patient, the options to improve the well-being of patients are multiplying.

Success lies, according to Dr. Rodríguez, “in making a good analysis of each case, individualizing it, making people understand that the neurologist is a friendly hand that will help them and accompany them. That is why it is very important that health personnel manage treatments well, use what is available consistently, based on the patient’s clinical history, their symptoms, their severity, reviewing the pharmacological options and those that are not for improve not only the motor symptoms that are very noticeable, but also the non-motor ones that can greatly affect the quality of life of these people”.

Shot of a senior woman and a nurse spending time together outside in a retirement home garden

Dr. Moreno alludes to a general optimism in the medical community regarding the future of Parkinson’s disease. “Probably in about 10 years we will have more specific drugs. I believe that personalized medicine is going to become more relevant in the coming years, drugs that are directed at a specific alteration in the cell.

We know that there is not just one Parkinson’s, but that there are different forms of the disease. To the extent that we understand its different mechanisms and we manage to find drugs that target those specific mechanisms, it will be much easier to find the balance and the perfect combination of drugs, because not all patients respond in the same way. It may be that in the near future we will achieve this, and if the studies continue to advance, a cure for the disease will soon be found ”.

Although the origin of Parkinson’s is associated with genetic factors (8% to 10% of cases), exposure to certain polluting substances and age-related processes, the truth is that its cause has not been determined with certainty.

Obviously, knowing these conditions that favor its development would offer an immense range of possibilities to innovate in different treatment alternatives. There is located the focus in which science, medicine, pharmacology and technology join forces to move forward.

“In recent years we have come a long way. Especially in identifying mutations we didn’t know about. (…). At this moment there are many studies running, infusion pumps for advanced stages of the disease, gene therapy —precisely for those mutations that have been found—, and even antibodies —thinking about inflammatory processes that have been described—”, pointed out Dr. Moreno , describing the current panorama in which science, medicine, chemistry and technology join forces to open new paths in the face of Parkinson’s disease. Like the present, the future promises progress with positive results.