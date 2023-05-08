Celebrate the day of the sports coach

Julián Andrés Santa

Today, May 8, the day of the sports coach is celebrated in Colombia, a special date for those professionals who play a very important role in the training of athletes and make a valuable contribution to society, also adding to the values ​​of athletes, who become in his second family.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE A COACH?

This is how Jhon Jairo Echeverry, Olympic wrestling coach in Risaralda, describes it. «Being a sports coach has been the most fascinating thing that has come into my life, since guiding young people, helping them create their future, making their dreams come true, is something that truly fills the soul and fills one as a coach. Seeing champions in which one has helped in these processes is a great satisfaction that remains within one. Being a coach is one of the most beautiful experiences that can happen not only to me, but to everyone else.”

IN INTEGRAL TRAINING

For his part, this is answered by José Eduardo Garzón, a women’s soccer teacher. «The work as a sports coach is very dignifying within sports processes because in one way or another we help the comprehensive training of athletes, we help families, we strengthen values, principles that are essentially the most important thing for the development of each one of our athletes.

“USEFUL TO SOCIETY”

Add José Zapata, coach and current president of the Risaraldense Athletics League. «For the majority of those who were performance athletes, being able to share our experience and, on top of that, transmitting knowledge to the new generations is something that fills us with pride and allows us to be useful to society, giving back to itself part of what we have lost. He gave us to enjoy a practice as special as athletics is in my case ».