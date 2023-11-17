Celebrate World Premature Child Day at Tesãi Foundation

The day of premature children is remembered on this date.

The Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation remembers on this date the “World Day of the Premature Child”, an event that wishes to highlight the high risk of mortality posed by prematurity.

Statistics

Each year approximately 15 million children are born prematurely, of which more than one million die before reaching the age of 5. What’s more, for some years now, it has been established that premature births are the main cause of infant death in the world and, in many cases, those babies who manage to survive can develop pathologies such as cognitive delay, loss of vision or hearing, and even paralysis. cerebral.

Probable causes

In most cases, the reasons why a child is born early are mainly due to the mother’s lifestyle during pregnancy, although in the case of people with low economic resources the problem may be present much earlier. , because malnutrition, anemia and any poor condition of the woman’s body can lead to premature birth.

