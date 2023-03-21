Julian Andres Santa

The athlete from Pereira Sandra Lorena Arenas continues to be up for great things in her sport before the world. The Risaraldense did not hide her joy and pride at having been the first Colombian athlete to ensure her qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and also having achieved a new national record after a time of 1 hour, 28 minutes and 2 seconds in the test 20 kilometer walk of the championship held in Japan.

He did not hide his happiness

“Celebrate your triumphs because only you know that you have overcome to achieve them,” wrote the risaraldense in a story that she shared on her Instagram account, in which you can see a pizza and a glass of wine with which she celebrated her visit to Paris.

Likewise, on her Twitter account, she published: “I want to share my happiness to be once again the first Colombian athlete to qualify for an Olympic Games. Thanks to my coach Brent Vallance, to my work team and to my family”.

Based in Australia

The woman born in Pereira and trained in sports in the Antioquia Athletics League, decided to settle in Australia this year and as she has stated, she herself has paid for her expenses for training and participation, also stating that she has not received resources from the Ministry of Sport so far in 2023.

Step by Step

Lorena Arenas stands out for being very clear about her objectives for which she works every day. «I am a very believer in God. I start with new dreams, such as the 2024 Paris Olympics, the World Athletics Championships and the Pan American Games this year,” the Risaraldian woman pointed out.