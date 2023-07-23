celebrates 41 years with awards and book presentation – Crónica

APDFIL celebrates one more foundation anniversary.

The Association of People with Physical Disabilities of the Loja canton (APDFIL) will commemorate 41 years of foundation (1982) with an emotional tribute where they will award recognition to the authorities and present the book “Memoirs of the APDFIL Association”.

Agenda

The non-profit Association was founded in 1982 and obtained legal status by Ministerial Agreement on December 11, 1989. The main action focuses on working for the defense, respect and demand for compliance with the rights of people with disabilities.

René Abad Albán, president of APDFIL, told Diario Crónica that the entity, this 2023, will celebrate 41 years of arduous service and for this reason they will present the book “Memories of the APDFIL Association (1982-2022)”, at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the organization’s headquarters, located in the Isidro Ayora Bajo neighborhood, Alemania streets between Israel and Hungary.

“This book will highlight all the activities and projects carried out for the benefit of the Association during this long period of creation. In addition, during the program the local authorities will be recognized for the support provided, ”he said.

Labor

The president pointed out that, currently, APDFIL is made up of 80 members. “We have supported most of them through labor inclusion and with the ventures that they have decided to consider,” he said. (YO)

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

