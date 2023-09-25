Celebrating Harvest and Promoting Harmony and Beauty: Anshan City’s 2023 Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival Launches with Great Fanfare

Anshan City in Liaoning Province, China celebrated the launch of the 2023 Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival with a grand ceremony. The event, titled “Celebrating Harvest and Promoting Harmony and Beauty,” was held at the Yiwu Commodity City Square in Xiliu Town, Haicheng City. Wu Kaihua, the Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, attended the ceremony and announced the official launch of the festival.

The venue was filled with the joy of harvest as hundreds of gongs and drums beat and captivating songs and dances were performed to represent the prosperity of the times. Various spectacular performances entertained the audience, including the dragon and lion dance performance “A Harvest Harvest,” the Haicheng stilts performance “Strong Northeast Wind,” the folk artist performance “Drumming and Joyful Harvest Celebration,” and the chorus performance “Singing the Motherland.” Each performance garnered rounds of applause from the excited spectators. The artistic performances were also connected to the picking festival site and the tasting meeting site through video, showcasing the development achievements of Anshan City’s agriculture, rural areas, and farmers’ work, as well as the style and progress of new rural construction.

The 2023 Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival in Anshan City is hosted by the Liaoning Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Anshan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Anshan Municipal People’s Government. The festival is supported by the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee, the Municipal Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau, the Haicheng Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Haicheng People’s Government. With the theme of “Celebrating Harvest, Promoting Harmony and Beauty,” the event aims to celebrate the harvest, promote local culture, and revitalize the countryside. The festival is organized based on the principles of pragmatism, simplicity, celebration, and sharing. It focuses on constructing livable, industrial, and beautiful villages, showcasing harvest elements, scenes, and stories, and launching various activities, such as the Anshan Nanguo Pear Tasting Competition, the 7th China (Anshan) Aquaculture Festival, the 6th Koi Competition of Liaoning Province, and the 4th Farmers’ Competition of Tai’an County Harvest Festival. There will also be farmers’ harvest festival activities in Gengzhuang Town, Haicheng City, and specialty agricultural product exhibitions. These vibrant and diverse activities will create a strong atmosphere of celebrating and sharing the harvest and contribute to the city’s rural revitalization.

The launching ceremony of the Liaoning Main Venue of Anshan City’s 2023 Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival was attended by Ji Dengyi, the deputy director of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Several municipal leaders, including Lu Jianyuan, Zhang Xingdong, Shi Guanglei, Cong Bo, and Wang Yan, as well as Liu Guangxin, the municipal government secretary-general, were also present at the ceremony. The festival promises to bring about new breakthroughs, developments, and achievements in the city’s rural revitalization, boosting morale and contributing to comprehensive revitalization.

