Celebrating our fellow felines

Every August 8, animal lovers around the world come together to celebrate International Cat Day, a day dedicated to honoring and recognizing the presence and special role that cats have in our lives, this holiday has become an opportunity to highlight the importance of caring for and respecting our feline friends, as well as to raise awareness of the need to protect and preserve their well-being.

The role of the Cat in the History of Culture

Cats have played a significant role in various cultures and historical moments. From ancient Egypt, where they were considered symbols of divinity and associated with the goddess Bastet, to medieval Europe, where they were considered guardians of homes and farms due to their ability to keep rodent populations in check, cats have been around. present in human life in different ways.

In the Middle Ages, however, cats also faced hard times when they were linked with superstition and witchcraft, leading to persecution and slaughter. Fortunately, over time, the relationship between humans and cats has evolved towards a more harmonious and beneficial coexistence for both parties.

Education and care of cats

Photo: Pet City

Training a cat requires patience, understanding and knowledge. Here are some key tips to ensure your cat thrives happy and healthy.

Provide a suitable environment, make sure your home is safe and comfortable for your cat. Provide places for him to rest and hide, as well as toys and environmental enrichment to stimulate his mind.

Food and hydration, offers a balanced diet appropriate to the needs of your cat. It often provides fresh, clean water.

Litter box, keep a clean and accessible litter box so your cat can eliminate. Clean the box regularly to avoid health problems and bad smells.

Socialization and Play Interact and play with your cat daily to keep him physically and mentally active. Play with toys and interaction with other animals can be beneficial

Veterinary Care Schedule regular visits to the vet to make sure your cat is up to date on vaccinations and health checks. This is essential to prevent and detect any medical problem in time.

Hygiene, brush your cat’s coat to keep it clean and reduce the formation of hairballs. Also, take care of their oral health by brushing their teeth or providing dental treats.

Respect and love, each cat has its own personality and needs. He respects his space and his quiet times, and show him love and affection according to his preferences.

fun facts about cats

Courtesy Week The sense of smell, although we don’t talk so much about their sense of smell as about their vision and hearing, cats have a highly developed sense of smell. They use their nose to explore and recognize the world around them. They are amazing, they are excellent jumpers and can jump up to six times their length in a single jump. This is partly due to the unique structure of their hind legs, which gives them great power and flexibility. Mysterious purr, cats are believed to purr not only when they are happy, but also when they are sick or injured. Purring could have healing properties and help in the regeneration of bones and tissues. Cats in space, the first cat to travel to space was named Felicette, also known as ‘Felix’. She was launched by the French Space Agency in 1963 and returned safely. Tail Communication Cats use their tails to communicate. A pricked tail usually indicates confidence and happiness, while a wagging tail could mean the cat is excited or agitated. Born hunters, domestic cats retain their hunting instincts. They can hunt insects, mice and other small animals, which is also a form of exercise and mental stimulation. Exceptional night vision, cats have cells in their eyes called rods, which allow them to see in low light conditions. Their night vision is up to six times better than that of humans.