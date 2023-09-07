Celebrating Teacher’s Day in Liaoning: Honoring Educators and Promoting Revitalization

(Dalian News) – In honor of Teacher’s Day, the Municipal Education Department in Dalian organized a celebration event at the city’s 20th high school. The event aimed to create an atmosphere of respect for teachers and value for education. It also aimed to encourage teachers and staff to contribute to Liaoning’s comprehensive revitalization and new breakthrough Dalian Action.

Xu Guangxiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Group, and Chairman of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, attended the event and engaged in discussions with teacher representatives.

During the symposium, the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the teachers of the “Xinjiang Class” in the Municipal No. 20 High School for their outstanding contributions to national education. In response, the teachers pledged to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on education and strive to become exemplary teachers.

In the lead-up to Teacher’s Day, the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions organized a series of celebration activities, including the “Xingzhi Cup” air volleyball match and a teaching competition for young teachers in kindergartens, primary, and secondary schools. Additionally, the federation collaborated with companies such as Suning.com and Dayang Group to provide basic necessities of life to faculty and staff, ensuring they felt appreciated and cared for.

Trade union cadres also visited various schools to bring festive warmth to frontline teaching staff, including old teachers, old experts, excellent teachers, rural teachers, and those facing difficulties. Going forward, the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions will continue to provide regular service guarantees for employees in the education system, ensuring that the “trade union temperature” warms the hearts of every employee.

The event successfully highlighted the importance of teachers in society and emphasized the need to support them in their crucial role of shaping the future generation.

