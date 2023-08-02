City Celebrates 96th Anniversary of Chinese People’s Liberation Army Founding

In honor of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the city has been abuzz with various activities organized by different departments and levels. These events have aimed to celebrate the deep affection between the army and the people while supporting military startups and recognizing the contributions of veterans.

The Municipal Private Economic Promotion Bureau and the Municipal Bureau of Veterans Affairs took the initiative to organize a government-enterprise discussion event titled “Welcome to the August 1st Qing Dynasty, and I will do practical things for military startups.” The aim of this event was to provide assistance and guidance to military startups to help them develop high-quality businesses. During the meeting, 10 key military startups introduced their current business development and presented 23 appeals regarding policy support, financing, credit restoration, and site employment. To address these appeals, the Civic Promotion Bureau distributed guidelines and letters to military entrepreneurs, notifying them of the business environment and service work for the first half of 2023. The bureau aims to respond to the entrepreneurs’ concerns and provide efficient and effective support for their needs.

Another significant event organized by the Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning was a symposium focused on retired soldiers. Aptly named “Carrying Forward the Glorious Tradition and Creating a Brilliant Career Again,” the symposium brought together representatives of retired soldiers to share their experiences and achievements. The retired soldiers spoke about their military years and how it shaped their understanding and work. They expressed their commitment to maintaining the true qualities and responsibilities of soldiers even after retirement. The bureau extended holiday congratulations and cordial condolences to the retired soldiers, fully acknowledging their achievements in their respective positions.

The Tongguan District Double Support Work Leading Group, Tongguan District Veterans Affairs Bureau, Tongguan District Culture and Tourism Bureau, and Tongguan District Double Support jointly organized the “Strive for a New Journey and Compose the Double Support” event. This event commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Yan’an Double Support Movement and included an award ceremony titled “Most Beautiful Veteran.” The award ceremony took place in the Tongguan District Cultural Center and honored veterans who exemplified the spirit of dedication and service. The ceremony was accompanied by the “Flower Drum Supporting the Army” performance, which showcased various singing, dancing, and scene recitations that showcased patriotism, respect for soldiers, and bravery.

The towns and communities within the city have also actively participated in celebrating the 96th anniversary of the PLA’s founding. Under the theme of “Military and civilian fish and water are a family,” friendly communities organized events such as “Veterans Love Military Uniforms and Build Dreams” and the “National Defense Education for All” campaign. These activities aimed to educate residents about national defense policies and support for the military. Educational activities, ceremonies, and programs were organized with the goal of instilling a sense of historical responsibility and fostering a supportive atmosphere for the military.

These events demonstrate the city’s commitment to honoring and supporting the PLA and its veterans. By engaging all levels and departments, the city hopes to strengthen the bond between the army and the people and showcase their deep affection and respect for those who have served their country.

