“Feng” scenery in golden autumn

——A side note on the “fancy” celebration of the harvest by the Miluo River

Huasheng Online All Media Reporter Ma Rulan Correspondent Xia Fan Yang Shasha

“This year, the farm has a bumper harvest of more than 200 acres of peppers!” In the early morning of September 23, Xiong Yuefei, a villager in Maqiao Village, Changle Town, Miluo, rushed to the town’s Changle Village with agricultural products such as “Maqiao pepper” grown on his farm to participate in the 2022 China Farmers Harvest Festival National Supply and Marketing Cooperative (Miluo, Hunan) theme day activities.

Not long after the booth was set up, Xiong Yuefei received a “big order”. The person in charge of a company in Miluo High-tech Zone left his mobile phone number on the spot and said that he would purchase dried chili and dried beans from his farm for a long time to supply the canteen with a scale of nearly 200 people. More and more tourists gathered in front of the booth, and Xiong Yuefei’s face was full of smiles.

On the same day, the hospitable villagers beat the majestic gongs and drums to the sky, and moved the story of Changle Lifting the Pavilion into the fields to celebrate the harvest.

Farmers and agricultural product processing enterprises brought Miluo rice dumplings, Changle sweet wine, Dajing watermelon, Xichang blueberry wine, “Ma Fusheng” snacks, Taolin sweet potatoes, Yuchi mountain treasures and other special agricultural products to guests and tourists. A “harvest feast” full of colors and flavors.

Pulling grain by wheelbarrow, transporting melons with two crabs, fishing in paddy fields… The “Daoxiang Cup” Farmers Fun Games is close to the scenes of rural production and life, showing the spirit of farmers in the new era.

Sachet making, Chuanshan brush craftsmanship, bamboo weaving craftsmanship, making rice dumplings… The “Craftsman Village” skill exhibition area brings together Miluo craftsmen from all walks of life. meal.

One side is history, the other side is technology. On one side, there are traditional old farm tools on display, and on the other side are the brand-new crawler-type rotary tillers, lime spreaders and other modern agricultural machinery lined up.

Miluo actively promotes agricultural socialization services. This year, the yield rate of agricultural cultivators has exceeded 95%. Wu Baoan sighed: “Advanced agricultural machinery and agricultural technology make farmers more confident in farming!”

“Golden Autumn Consumption Season” exhibition and sales area, in more than 30 booths, more than 100 kinds of famous and special agricultural products in the province, such as tea, tea oil, sweet wine, kudzu root powder, products that consolidate and expand poverty alleviation achievements, and excellent agricultural and special e-commerce products in Miluo City Attract tourists to buy. 30 Internet celebrities brought goods through live broadcasts and spoke for the “call” of agricultural products.

Supply and Marketing Cooperatives Service “Three Rural” Achievements Exhibition, presenting the construction of circulation network, organizational system, agricultural socialization services, e-commerce, comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization achievements and achievements of supply and marketing cooperatives in Hunan Province, Yueyang City, and Miluo City, one after another related history Big events and a string of gratifying numbers sparkle with the joy of the harvest.

“Celebrating the harvest and welcoming the grand event” photography exhibition, pictures of field scenes, full rice ears, and happy smiling faces, freeze the spring, summer, autumn and winter of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” workers.

The wind blows between the rice and the waves, and the golden autumn is full of “plentiful” scenery! On the banks of the Miluo River, the autumn wind blows the smiles of the peasants.