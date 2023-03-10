Original Title: Celebrating the “March 8th” Women’s Day

On March 8, Honghe Prefecture Financial Media Center organized all female employees to carry out the theme activity of “Women’s Heart to the Party, Beating the New Era”. In the Wuxing Cultural Center of Honghe Prefecture, everyone was full of enthusiasm and actively participated in Zumba dance, Frisbee competition and other activities. The purpose of the event is to focus on fitness and fully demonstrate the vigorous spirit of the female compatriots in the Ronghe Media Center of Honghe Prefecture. Pictured is the scene of the event.Photo by reporter Huang Jian

During the 113th “March 8th” International Working Women’s Day, various activities were carried out throughout our state to enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the majority of women compatriots and show a different style of women.

State reception office

On the occasion of the “March 8th” Women’s Day, the State Reception Office carried out a series of celebration activities of “Learning Excellent Work Style and Showing Women’s Beauty” to promote female employees to improve their combat effectiveness and cohesion.

In the past few days, the Women’s Working Committee of the State Reception Office has organized female employees to study and publicize the Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests and other relevant laws and regulations to further enhance the legal awareness and rights protection awareness of female employees; Be a role model for women in the new era; go to Gulian Village, Jinping County to carry out the activity of “Learning from Lei Feng in Love and Warm March, setting an example for women to set an example”, go to the fields to harvest corn with villagers, and carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng by example; enter Shiping County Longgang Village felt the civilized village style and simple family tradition, and trained female workers to become a model of women in the new era; went to Heinidi Village, Yangjie Township, Kaiyuan City, to understand the development and changes brought about by rural revitalization, and to learn the spirit of farmers who work hard to get rich. In addition, female employees are also organized to participate in etiquette training to improve the quality and efficiency of the reception business. Through a series of activities, female employees are encouraged to be positive and self-improving, and to show the style of women in the new era at work. (Correspondent Xu Kunhua)

Gejiu City Federation of Trade Unions

Recently, the Female Workers Committee of the Gejiu Federation of Trade Unions and the Women’s Federation of Gejiu City jointly held a publicity event themed “Chinese Dream·Beauty of Labor—Concentrate Your Heart, Forge Your Soul, and Follow the Party on a New Journey of Unity and Struggle” at the Civilization Practice Center in the New Era.

At the event site, female compatriots from the Women’s Working Committee of the city’s Federation of Trade Unions wore blue vests and distributed publicity materials such as the Trade Union Law, the Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests, and the Special Provisions on Labor Protection for Female Workers to guide everyone to act in accordance with the law and to act in a rational and legal manner. The female compatriots explained to the public the benefits and procedures of employee membership, the knowledge of mutual medical assistance and protection for employees, and trade union policies such as the “Four Seasons Brand” activity of the trade union, and answered questions for the public in a timely manner. A total of more than 500 copies of publicity materials were distributed in this event, and more than 100 consultations were received. (Correspondent Wang Aoqi)

Kaiyuan City

On March 7th, to celebrate the “March 8th” Women’s Day, Kaiyuan City held a theatrical performance and commendation activity with the theme of “Learning, Thinking, Practicing and Understanding the 20th National Congress, Forging a New Journey”.

During the cultural performances such as dances, songs, and catwalks, the actors were all full of energy. Their graceful dance postures, beautiful figures, and cheerful melodies contributed a wonderful performance to the audience. The performance fully demonstrated the positive spirit of women in the new era of Kaiyuan, carried forward the positive energy of women, and gathered the spirit of “half the sky”.

The event also presented awards to outstanding families and individuals who won the titles of “Green Family” and “Most Beautiful Wife” in Kaiyuan City. (Reporter Luo Hongwei, correspondent Chen Haibin)

Luchun County

On March 6, Luchun County’s 2023 “March 8th” Square Music Composition Dance and Art Dance Competition was held in Dongyang Fengfengyuan Square.

The competition was divided into the prescribed square music dance “Glorious Thoughts Shine the Frontier” and the optional square dance competition. In the competition, 13 teams from Xicheng Community Rainbow Arts Team and Dazhai Community Team performed on stage in turn. The choreography and costume matching of each representative team showed the different aesthetic tastes of the dancers, as well as their organization and scheduling ability and the spirit of solidarity and mutual assistance. The whole performance was brilliant, with many climaxes and a warm and harmonious atmosphere.

After fierce competition, the first prize, second prize, third prize and excellence award were finally selected. Through the competition, exchanges among female compatriots were further strengthened, and residents’ amateur cultural life was enriched. (Correspondent Dao Yanqing)

Pingbian County Judicial Bureau

Recently, the Judicial Bureau of Pingbian County carried out lectures on women’s rights protection and a special action of popularizing the law and strengthening the foundation in Daweishan Community and Yuping Community – “Send the Law to the Community”.

During the event, relevant personnel from the County Justice Bureau explained the legal knowledge on the protection of women’s rights and interests in the Marriage Law in the Civil Code and related judicial interpretations, focusing on the various legal issues involved in women’s daily married life, and discussed issues related to marriage and domestic violence. , husband and wife property division, divorce and child support were explained in detail to further enhance women’s self-protection awareness and learn to use legal weapons to protect their legitimate rights and interests.

A total of more than 70 people participated in this event. Through the event, we can better care for women, enhance women compatriots’ awareness of the rule of law and rights protection, and improve their ability to know, understand, and use the law. (Correspondent Yang Yan)

Xiangyang Township, Luxi County

On March 7, Xiangyang Township, Luxi County launched a series of “March 8th” Women’s Day activities.

The township organized a total of 31 female cadres and workers of all organs and the chairmen of women’s federations of each village to carry out the voluntary cleaning service activity of “cleaning your home and you are the most beautiful”. During the event, volunteers took brooms, shovels and other tools and divided into two groups to clean up roadside garbage, pick up grass and debris, and clean up false advertisements. After more than an hour of concentrated cleaning, the dead corners of the street garbage and the environmental sanitation of the back streets and alleys have been rectified. The women compatriots spent a meaningful Women’s Day in the form of voluntary service.

Xi’e, Ayingli and other villages in the township held a country dance competition. The women participating in the competition were dressed in festive costumes and all of them were full of energy. They danced to the brisk music and beautiful melody. Through the competition, the spiritual outlook of rural women in the new era will be fully displayed, and the spiritual and cultural life of the grassroots masses will be further enriched. (correspondent He Bing)