Celebrating the Peluditos at the Chupe Festivities: A Tribute to the Four-Legged Family

The Chupe Festivals, traditionally celebrated in honor of the harvest, have taken an exciting turn by including a special space for our faithful four-legged friends. The Festival of the Peluditos, which took place in the Olaya Herrera Park yesterday, has become a vibrant tribute to the relationship between pets and their masters on this 160th anniversary of the city. The event, organized by the Rural Secretary Wilson Mongomeri and the Ukumari biopark, has left a mark of love and respect for pets in the heart of the community, it has also encouraged love and appreciation for these animals that accompany us every day in home and in daily life.

During its development, a series of activities designed especially for the furry ones who came to this event were carried out, contests such as the most judicious, the largest, the smallest, the most similar to its owner, the most intelligent, among others, were evidenced. throughout the day, in addition to the great and varied offer of products for all races, sizes and ages created by entrepreneurs from the region.

It is agreed that it was a special day for our colleagues, the day in the Olaya Herrera park was a reflection of the diversity that characterizes our pets, from traveling dogs, dogs afraid of needles, those who were delighted by ice cream and even the shyest cats; the festival brought together a colorful array of personalities from both pets and their owners. An adoption day with more than 180 puppies was also planned and very well organized, in order to call on the community to provide them with a home full of love, tolerance and respect; In addition, the commitment to animal health was also made evident with the free day of deworming, rabies vaccination and veterinary consultations, thus showing that the well-being of our family members is a priority and that the entire community should take advantage of these spaces. so that your pets have a better quality of life.

Entrepreneurship and Solidarity at the Fair

The stands of became a meeting point for pet lovers and local creators, products and services designed especially for our furry friends found a space to shine.

From accessories to grooming products, up-and-coming business owners showcased their creations while promoting the human-pet connection. This initiative not only supports local entrepreneurs, but also reflects the importance of pets in people’s lives.

A Festival of Encounters and Smiles

The diversity of behaviors and personalities of the pets present demonstrated just how unique our four-legged friends are. From playful puppies to shy animals, everyone found a space to enjoy, socialize and receive love from their owners. The event was not only an opportunity for the pets, but also for the local peasants who participated in the peasant mercatón, showing the connection between rural and urban life in this community celebration.

A Tribute to Union and Love

The Festival of the Peluditos within the framework of the Fiestas del Chupe has demonstrated the importance of the ties between human beings and their pets in Pereira. More than just companions, these furry friends have become essential members of families in the city. Adoption, medical care and the promotion of local entrepreneurship are essential components of this event that transmits values ​​of solidarity, respect and love towards all living beings that share our world.

