In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Hassan Grody

Celebrating the people of the Qur’an is important, and the most important thing is to confront the warriors of the Qur’an itself.

Those who follow the developments affecting Moroccan society in recent times cannot but notice the fierce attack on the Islamic religion and its lofty values, by exploiting all available means regardless of their commitment to credibility or not. The media… At the level of politics, we find that there are among the ministers, those who justify the immorality of those affiliated with art with freedom of expression, and those who assume that art is a lever for the national economy, given the number of those who are fascinated by it, and those who do everything in their power to necessarily strike what is known from religion, as is the case with the one who He defends public drunkenness, prohibiting polygamy, allowing abortion and public breaking of the fast… and who leaves ample space for the schools of the French mission to do with our children whatever they want, as was the case with those that were “teaching students information about homosexuality and perverted tendencies, and spreading ideas insulting to the personalities and symbols of Islam.” As for the media level, there is no problem, because it opens the door to every croaker that targets the constants of the nation and its youth, at a time when restrictions are being imposed on all those who work to educate society, especially the youth segment, about the dangers of fluidity, which is evident in the daily reality of nations. What is trivial and detrimental to the moral side and not others, which benefits the nation in the material aspect in particular.

Without further ado, I point out that the motive behind this article is a provocative article by the so-called Aseed published in an electronic newspaper on April 4, 2023 under the title Divinities, which he devoted very briefly to mocking religion and its people, from ordinary religious people to scholars, to those responsible for the sector, then an article in the same newspaper on April 6 April 2023 to the effect that “the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs organizes the Night of the Noble Qur’an to celebrate the wise remembrance and its people, at the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Murshideen and Murchidates,” followed by an article in the name of the same newspaper under the title “The Endowments” celebrates the people of the Holy Qur’an in Rabat, describing the course of the celebration In which the focus was on the feminist element, as if the program was developed by the feminist orientation or at least to satisfy it, so that a tape was shown showing the radiance of the “women’s Qur’anic renaissance” and then honoring a group of female readers and memorizers, to the exclusion of other males! Nevertheless, the initiative in itself cannot but be valued if the context is other than this in which a fierce attack is launched against the Qur’an and its people, as was indicated in the first paragraph of the article, which reminded me of verse 19 of Surat Al-Tawbah, where His Majesty says: “ أَجَعَلْتُمْ سِقَايَةَ الْحَاجِّ وَعِمَارَةَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ كَمَنْ آَمَنَ بِاللَّهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الْآَخِرِ وَجَاهَدَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ لَا يَسْتَوُونَ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ وَاللَّهُ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ »، ولا شك أن سقي الحجيج كما إحياء ليال للاحتفاء بأهل القرآن شيء مهم، لكن الأهم هو الدفاع عن بيضة الإسلام وإيقاف هذا التوجه The sweeper is at its limit.

And if we know that all mosques in the Kingdom celebrate during this holy month, which is known as the revelation of the Qur’an in it, through the perseverance of most Muslims in Tarawih prayers and in reading and contemplating the Qur’an, then the logic of priorities requires that the official celebration be of added value that is manifested in the frank and firm response to all those who are targeted The true religion, which since Moroccans embraced it, has been the first incentive to fight colonialism and all attempts to strife between the various components of society. From the danger of the manna that degrades the status and prestige of the owner of the Qur’an. I said that what society aspires to is to lift the grievance and oppression of the people of the Qur’an and memorize it and remove them from the circle of distress in which most of them live, away from those bids, which resort to justifying it to preserve this situation, to cite the practices of It was in circumstances that had their own characteristics, which were permissible for historical and other social reasons, noting that most mosques today have revenues that have been placed at the disposal of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. This is on the one hand, and on the other hand, it is the right of every Muslim who is jealous of his religion to demand that all officials, led by the Minister of Awqaf and members of the Supreme Scientific Council, and why not members of the government, given that Islam is the religion of the state, to use their material and moral authority to stop everyone who transgresses the limits Decency in dealing with the Qur’an and its people, and as for leaving the field and the door open in front of everyone who comes and goes and suffices with parties that lack effectiveness in this regard, Moroccans and history will record it in the record of shortcomings of everyone who was entrusted with defending the protection of this immortal religion and failed to do so and did not do so.

In the end, and in order not to repeat what was stated by the honorable brother Professor Shirky in his response to the article of the so-called Asid, which was sufficiently healing, I want to recall the saying of the English philosopher “Francis Bacon” who is known for his leadership of the scientific revolution in the 17th century through his new philosophy based on “observation and experimentation.” Where he said: “A little bit of philosophy may lead you to atheism, but deepening in philosophy throws you into the arms of religion…” Perhaps the first part of the saying applies perfectly to our friend, so everything that comes out of it is nothing more than idle talk that every The priest of not giving him the slightest scientific or moral value, and then it is necessary to be reluctant to say the Almighty saying in verse 55 of Surat Al -Qasas: “And when they hear the linguist, they will be exposed to him and said to us, and for you, and for you.

