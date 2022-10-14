In September this year, the Xinhui Campus of Guangzhou Huashang Vocational College officially opened.

Yamen Town vigorously promotes the “One Village One Product” project. The picture shows Jingmei Village featuring Cai Lifo culture.

In recent years, Yamen Town has focused on improving the quality of the town, and the construction of Meiwei Town has made great strides.

Yamen New Fortune Environmental Protection Industrial Park attaches great importance to the construction of the park and provides a good production environment for factories and enterprises.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the magnificent and splendid picture of China‘s development has made people elated and rejoiced.

Thousands of miles of rivers and mountains are covered with splendid, prosperous times to see the present. On a new journey, as a son and daughter of the motherland and a member of the core area of ​​the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Yamen Town, Xinhui District has always kept in mind the party’s purpose, Live up to the times, work hard, work hard, take party building as the guide, solve the problems of the people’s hardships and longings with heart and soul, and write an era answer sheet that the people are satisfied with with practical actions.

Jiangmen Daily reporter Ren Xiaoying Correspondent Wen Xiaolin

Powerful industrial towns speed up

Promote high-quality economic development

Take the struggle as the boat and work hard.

Over the past ten years, Yamen Town has insisted on economic construction as the center, and promoted the steady improvement of the economy and the reasonable growth of quantity. As a strong industrial town in Xinhui District, Yamen Town can still find a new development path with new achievements, new breakthroughs and new improvements.

Yamen Town is located at the estuary of the Tanjiang River in the Pearl River Delta. It is adjacent to the Yinzhou Lake 10,000-ton waterway in the east and Jiangmen Avenue in the west. Fokai Expressway, Zhongjiang Expressway, Jiangzhu Expressway, Guangzhou-Zhuhai West Line Expressway and other trunk lines are connected in all directions. Under the blessing of multiple advantages such as location, industry and ecology, Yamen is undoubtedly a highland suitable for industrial agglomeration.

Yamen New Fortune Environmental Protection Industrial Park is a heavyweight industrial park in Yamen Town. In 2012, the New Fortune Chamber of Commerce was established. After ten years of development, more than 100 companies have settled in the park. Zhu Yingjie, executive director and general manager of Yamen New Fortune Environmental Protection Industry Co., Ltd., said: “Many companies choose to settle in our industrial park because of the development potential of Yamen. The cost of transportation, land, and human resources here is compared to neighboring cities. It has certain advantages, so it is easy to attract upstream and downstream industrial chains and form industrial clusters.”

It is worth mentioning that other industrial parks are also intensively planning and constructing, which is exciting. The Ao-Portuguese Youth Entrepreneurship Park is currently progressing smoothly. Four village-level industrial parks are being planned, including Yinhu High-end Equipment Intelligent Manufacturing Park, Tiannan Revitalization Industrial Park, Denggaoshi Emerging Industrial Park, and Yanan High-precision Intelligent Manufacturing Park. The revitalization of the industrial park is planned to be included in the sub-park management of the Macao-Portuguese Youth Pioneer Park, enjoying the provincial industrial transfer policy, and the preliminary work such as production regulations, control regulations, and environmental impact assessments is progressing in an orderly manner.

Taisheng Stone Field, Veolia Marine Environment Industry (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., Sailway Yachting (Jiangmen) Co., Ltd., Jiangmen Junwei Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Gudou Hot Spring Town and New Fortune Environmental Protection Industrial Park over 100 electroplating companies The company… In the past ten years, many enterprises in various fields have taken root and blossomed in Yamen, and together they have given strong support to the economic lifeline of Yamen Town.

Runfeng Intelligent Green Building Industrial Park, Jiangmen Electronic Manufacturing Supporting Green Industrial Services, Gudou Skyline Hot Spring Hotel, Huali Technician College Jiangmen Campus, Guangzhou Huashang Vocational College Xinhui Campus… In recent years, key projects have settled in one after another. , bringing infinite vitality and vitality to the Yamen economy and society.

To develop into ink, write Fanghan map.

Today, ten years later, on the way forward, Yamen Town will further activate the development momentum and promote the stable and long-term economic development. At present, Yamen Town is working together to speed up the construction of projects—accelerating Runfeng Intelligent Manufacturing, Xinnan Metal Sludge Resource Utilization, Park Green Industrial Service Projects completed and put into operation; Cutting-edge electronics delisted and started construction; tracked the implementation of a number of investment leads such as Kaiyang cold storage, Jingmei B&B cultural tourism project, etc.; supported enterprises to become bigger and stronger, and promoted a group of industrial enterprises such as Sailway to achieve “small upgrades”, follow-up and coordination Junwei Electronics’ listing matters.

At the same time, focus on promoting the development of the park – speed up the land leveling of Xinhui Power Plant and the Macao-Portuguese Youth Pioneer Park, and cooperate with the park to accelerate the implementation of the Meida nylon project; Focus on investment in industries such as PCB circuit boards, high-end information integration, energy conservation and environmental protection; focus on village reform and tap potential, and take strong measures to pay close attention to the transformation of 1,000 mu of land in four village-level industrial parks.

As we all know, when the giant ship of the economy sets sail again, it will carry not only rich fruits, but also the superimposed contradictions and increasing hidden dangers in the development. The problem of development should be solved by means of reform. In the face of challenges and obstacles, Yamen Town chooses to use reform and innovation to stimulate momentum and promote high-quality and efficient development.

On the one hand, deepen the drive of enterprise innovation. Implement the project of strengthening the chain of science and technology for industrial clusters, and cultivate and expand industrial clusters such as auto parts, high-end information integration, and environmental protection industries. On the other hand, promote the application of digital innovation. Give full play to the effectiveness of the digital innovation service center, speed up the pace of “using data to empower intelligence”, improve the digitalization level of all links in the industrial chain such as R&D design, production and manufacturing, and enterprise operation and maintenance, and release new kinetic energy of the digital economy. At the same time, promote the improvement of service efficiency. Implement the “package” support policies of the central government and provincial, municipal and district committees, and continue to carry out large-scale visits to help enterprises. Firmly establish the concept of serving enterprises, and implement “one enterprise, one policy” assistance for problems such as enterprise transformation and upgrading, capital increase and production expansion, investment and financing difficulties, and declaration of enterprise-related matters.

Beautiful polder town strides forward

The quality of the city’s appearance continues to improve

From a bird’s-eye view, Yamen Town has picturesque landscapes, flat and wide roads, neat and beautiful buildings… In the past ten years, whether the town has developed and whether the people’s lives are happy, every plant, tree, brick and tile are witnesses.

“Ten-mile style”, “Bay area post station”, “livable harbor”… In recent years, Yamen Town has focused on quality improvement, and the construction of Meiwei Town has made great strides.

To create a “ten-mile style”, the beautiful living environment is full of charm. It is reported that Yamen Town has raised funds of over 10 million yuan from various parties, featuring “mountains, springs, lakes, seas and forests” around Yinzhou Lake, to create a beautiful corridor in Kui Township and a boutique style belt. The buildings along the line have been upgraded, and more than 3,000 rural houses have been renovated. The main road has “one wall and one scenery”, and the boutique villages have a new scene every step of the way. In 2021, Yamen Town will also be designated by Xinhui District as a demonstration town for the construction of Meiwei Town in Jiangmen City. The improvement of the living environment has achieved remarkable results.

Create a “Bay Area Post Station”, and the modern service highland is full of brilliance. Yamen Town is deeply integrated into the new development pattern of “dual circulation” – the Yaxi area is prominently integrated with Wanmu Park and Huali Technician College Jiangmen Campus. The whole line of the project was opened to traffic. The Cailifo Cultural District with a total investment of 30 million yuan welcomed visitors from all over the world. Three high-quality business hotels were completed and opened. Over 500 million yuan; the Yanan area is prominently integrated with the Yinhuwan Binhai New Area, and the expansion and quality improvement projects of the fishing port revitalization market town are full of highlights. The Blue Ocean Xintu Yacht Sightseeing Experience Project with a total investment of more than 500 million yuan has been put into trial operation. The construction of the Royal Sea Hotel, the Little Sailing Hotel and the Baima Royal View Hotel with a total investment of more than 500 million yuan has been successfully completed. In the development of Lunda, we ride the wind and waves and set sail.

To create a “livable harbor”, the level of urban governance has been significantly improved. In 2021, Yamen Town will start a tough battle for the construction of “beautiful countryside”, and manage 715 agricultural auxiliary facilities, and the speed of demolition is at the forefront of the region. In addition, the whole line of “greening” has been upgraded, and the town has built 139 characteristic “four small gardens”, which are colorful in the four seasons; “Purification” has been consolidated across the board, and a town-owned cleaning company has been established to fully implement a sweep, and to root out the problem of mud and gravel and road leakage of garbage transport vehicles.

Building a charming town and promoting the integrated development of industry and city is the goal that Yamen Town strives for. In the future, it will proceed in depth from three aspects.

One is to create high-quality “two main and three auxiliary” blocks. Create conditions for the introduction of large-scale urban complexes in Yaxi Cailifo Cultural Complex, and accelerate the construction of Time Park; Jingmei Wenwu Shuangxiang Youth Entrepreneurship Block strives to become an innovation and entrepreneurship base for young overseas Chinese, and the first phase of the Jingmei Shanfang B&B project will be accelerated; “Xiandong” The “Guxu” village-enterprise (school) cooperative cultural and commercial block will speed up the first phase of the upgrade project; the main block of “Little Xiamen” with the style of Yanan Fishing Port will promote a batch of urban-rural integration projects with a total investment of over 500 million yuan, such as the Yuhai Hotel and the Little Sailing Hotel. The construction of high-quality projects was completed; the renovation of the facade of the Gudou commercial district was started, and the industrial facilities were further upgraded.

The second is to plan large cultural tourism projects from a high starting point. Actively integrate into the construction of Yinhuwan Binhai New Area, strengthen the connection in industrial layout, basic supporting facilities, public services, etc., to form an overall development force; Gudou Hot Spring Town vigorously develops “boutique hotels + characteristic homestays”; “In the Mood for Love” Yuanlin Ecology The park completed the planning within the year; the “Danfeng Chaoyang” scenic spot continued to deepen the connotation of automobile and motorcycle sports; the Yanguan Mountain block made a breakthrough in the investment promotion work.

The third is to improve the comprehensive management of the city at a high level. Comprehensively improve the efficiency of urban management and law enforcement, establish a “city police joint work” and “department linkage” mechanism; promote the construction of urban parks such as Yaxi Women and Children Friendly Park and Yanan Lighthouse Park, and orderly open new hot spots for mass leisure consumption such as lighted night markets. Optimize urban functions.

Rural revitalization people’s aspirations

Compose a new chapter in beautiful countryside

“Mountains, springs, lakes, seas and forests” in Yamen Town, the Gudou Mountains are endless, the resources of two springs in one place are rare, the banks of Yinzhou Lake are sparkling, the coastline is straight and the forest town is green abundant. In addition, the culture of Song and Yuan Dynasties changed and developed here. It is also the birthplace of the national intangible cultural heritage Cai Li Fo Boxing. The century-old Cai Li Buddha and thousands of disciples have been passed down from generation to generation and are well-known all over the world. There are also rich red resources. Longwang Village The watchtowers, ancestral halls, Kangwang Temple in Jingmei Village, Hongsheng Ancestor Hall, Chen Heng’s former residence, etc. are listed as immovable cultural relics in Xinhui District.

On such a treasured land, there is great potential for rural revitalization.

“Pick Tea and Flutter Butterflies” in Shuibei Village, “Lion Fighting for Hegemony” in Jingmei Village, Red Party Building in Kengkou Village, Red Education Base in the Old Revolutionary Area of ​​Longwang Village, Lanping Market in Mingping Village, and “Game Competition” in Tianshui Village. “Long Duo Jin”, “Danfeng Chaoyang” in Tianbian Village, the revitalization of the fishing port in Yanan… In Yamen Town, there is one product in every village, and the products are not the same.

In recent years, Yamen Town has vigorously promoted the quality improvement of one village, one product, and one village, one scene, and guided each village to rely on its own resources to introduce unique rural revitalization industrial projects, focusing on building Hengshui selenium-enriched industrial areas, fishing port revitalization, and forest farm revitalization. and other high-quality rural revitalization projects, and build a provincial-level selenium-enriched agricultural industry demonstration base to drive villagers to increase their incomes. In addition, in response to the most anticipated issues such as living environment, education, employment, etc., Yamen Town has made efforts to build a pattern of strong villages and people, vigorously promoted the “10,000 enterprises and 10,000 villages” action, and fully mobilized enterprises, overseas Chinese and society to donate funds for Rural revitalization and construction.

In August of this year, the 2022 “Youth China Talk” China Overseas Chinese Capital International Wushu Exchange Conference, which brought together martial arts talents, was held in Jingmei Village, Yamen Town. Each faction staged a “cloud discussion”, using martial arts to meet friends, showing China in every move and style The charm of traditional martial arts, the grand scene is vividly remembered.

In order to launch the Four Seasons Celebration brand and promote the development of Xinhui’s global tourism, Yamen Town took the opportunity of Jingmei Village to create a beautiful overseas Chinese village in Guangdong, and with the help of the influence of thousands of foreign disciples, vigorously promoted cultural export, launched Cai Lifo’s martial arts cultural brand, and continued to hold Cai Lifo. “Four Seasons Celebrations”, such as the Lion King Competition, Wushu Conference, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Auto and Motorcycle Off-Road Races, will gather friends, gather overseas Chinese sentiments, and promote cultural exchanges and cooperation among overseas Chinese in the Greater Bay Area.

In addition, Yamen Town also plays an active role as a think tank for overseas Chinese affairs and promotes the construction of the “Bay Area Post Station”. Implement the Greater Bay Area youth cultural exchange and think tank empowerment plan, and provide intellectual support and social capital investment for cultural industry improvement, urban renewal, and tourism service quality improvement. At the same time, accelerate the construction of a number of beautiful overseas Chinese villages, such as the “Gemu Overseas Chinese Love” scenic spot in Kengkou with overseas Chinese in Nanyang, the ancient ruins of Xiandong with the background of overseas Chinese in South America, and the comprehensive project of Cai Lifo culture featuring global overseas Chinese culture, and promote the development of Yamen. It has become a “Bay Area Station” for overseas Chinese in innovation and entrepreneurship, leisure tourism, and research and exchange.

Rural areas are livable and suitable for business, farmers are prosperous, and cultural and tourism integration develops… A beautiful picture of rural revitalization is slowly unfolding in Yamen. Full revitalization.

Focus on basic improvement and promote further deepening of the living environment. Yamen Town will continue to implement the “10,000 enterprises and 10,000 villages” action, and promote the “white to black” of 10 kilometers of village roads within the year. Strive for special debt funds, and gradually realize the full coverage of rural domestic sewage treatment and rain and sewage diversion pipe network. Invested 1 million yuan to specially reward and subsidize the improvement of the living environment, so as to create a clean and comfortable rural environment.

Focus on industrial rich peasants and promote farmers to live more prosperously. Today, Yamen Town is developing the selenium-enriched industry in the whole chain, and building a selenium-enriched industrial town from a high starting point. Exploring the layout of the flower industry, the “Lanping Market” was completed and opened, integrating land resources such as Yanan Forest Farm and Tianbian Village, and promoting the construction of more than 15 hectares of flower nursery planting projects.

Focus on the fishing port economy and promote more coordinated regional development. It is understood that Yamen will cooperate with Taishan coastal port town to expand and strengthen the local fishery and agricultural specialty products, and prepare to build a large-scale seafood trading market. Integrate resources to build a gathering place for leisure tourism connecting east and west, encourage the development and growth of leisure tourism and vacation projects, open popular routes for sea sightseeing tourism, and build tourism stations for coordinated development of fishing port areas.

Focus on global tourism and promote the enrichment of the connotation of the Four Seasons Festival. Next, Yamen Town will make every effort to do the application work of “Jiangmen Red Beautiful Overseas Chinese Village” in Kengkou Village, Nanhe Village, Longwang Village and Jingmei Village. We will organize festivals such as Cai Lifo’s “Wulin Conference” and the Sweet Water Radish Festival at a high level. In-depth integration of the town’s tourism resources, making full use of the Kengkou Fire Experience Hall, Anti-drug Cultural Hall, Shuibei Emergency Cultural Corridor, Xiandong Ancient Market, Longwang Village Care for the Next Generation Education Base and other resources to create high-quality tourism routes for industry-study tours and promote global tourism develop.