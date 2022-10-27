Home News Celebrating with the protagonists of “Vivere l’Agordino”, full house in Agordo
Celebrating with the protagonists of “Vivere l’Agordino”, full house in Agordo

by admin
Celebrating with the protagonists of “Vivere l’Agordino”, full house in Agordo

A generous land, in which the community is the central element. Which sounds like a Beethoven symphony, says the pianist who makes music her work appreciated around the world. And that she knows how to welcome if you get in tune with those priorities in life, she assures those who have completed that approach and would never go back. Flashes of the testimonies that yesterday animated the Don Tamis room in Agordo, particularly crowded to meet the protagonists that the “Vivere l’Agordino” column tells from Monday to Monday.

Conducted by Mirko Mezzacasa, the event saw the initial greeting by the president of the Agordina mountain union, Paolo Frena, and subsequent speeches by the director and deputy director of Corriere delle Alpi, Fabrizio Brancoli and Luca Traini, and by the editors of the column, Gianni Santomaso and Erica Andrich.

