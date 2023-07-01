Celebration at the Temple of Rome for the 30th anniversary of legal recognition in Italy

A solemn memorial was held at the site of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rome Temple on Friday, June 23, 2023, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Church’s legal recognition by the Italian state. The event organized by the National Communication Committee under the direction of Director Remo Sicardi saw the participation of over 180 guests including illustrious representatives of the diplomatic, institutional, academic world, humanitarian organizations and other religious denominations.

The evening was presented by Elder Emanuel Petrignani who introduced the importance of the values ​​of religious freedom and cohesion with institutions.

BYU Professor and Rome Temple President James Toronto was the opening speaker of the evening. President Toronto underlined the importance of this anniversary and expressed gratitude to the Italian authorities for granting legal recognition to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also highlighted how this recognition has contributed to the promotion of interreligious dialogue and the protection of religious freedom in our country.

Sister Angela Carattoni, member of the steering committee of the Patrimonial Body of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, highlighted the historical elements that led to the recognition of the Church by the Italian State. He stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the core values ​​of faith and moving forward together to achieve the goals that await us both as a Church and as individuals, quoting Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a living Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Saints in Last Days, which reminds us that “The best is yet to come”.

Doctor Andrea Benzo, Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the protection of religious freedom and interreligious dialogue, conveyed greetings from the Italian Government and reaffirmed the State’s commitment to guarantee freedom of worship and promote dialogue between the various religious confessions present in Italy.

The last speaker of the evening was the President of the Central Europe Area, Elder Massimo De Feo who thanked all those present for their participation and underlined the importance of the community of the faithful in spreading the principles of love, compassion and solidarity. He emphasized the importance of the work done by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the humanitarian field, with particular reference to projects to assist and help people in situations of need.

During the evening, the 45-piece Milan West Stake choir gave a masterful performance, intoning four hymns that created an enchanting atmosphere, uplifting the spirits of those present, and making the event even more memorable.

The 30th anniversary commemoration of the legal recognition of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Rome Italy Temple was a moment of reflection, gratitude, and celebration for all members of the faithful and not, who unanimously commented on how the harmony between the interventions rendered and the music was perfect. The event made it possible to strengthen friendships and create new opportunities for the future.

Among the most illustrious guests was the Ambassador of Bahrain whose government with the “Abu Dhabi Declaration” of 4 February 2019 by the Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmad al-Tayyib has the ultimate goal of promoting respect for the faith in reciprocal manner (Christian and Muslim Faith).

