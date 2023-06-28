Celebration ceremony at the Governor’s Office – Bursa News – Regional News

HÜSEYİN İZCİ – MEMET CAN YEŞİLBAŞ / BURSA TODAY

Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolatheld at the Sculpture Historical Governorship Building hosted by Eid-al-Adha Celebration Ceremony held publicly.

Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor to the festive program organized Alinur Aktas, district mayors, Bursa deputies and protocol members attended.

GOVERNOR CANBOLAT ACCEPT HOLIDAY CONGRATULATIONS

The festive program started with refreshments and cocktails. Later, Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat, Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Alinur Aktaş, Bursa deputies and Bursa Uludağ University Rector Prof. He accepted the holiday greetings with Ferudun Yılmaz.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

