Home » Celebration ceremony at the Governor’s Office – Bursa News – Regional News
News

Celebration ceremony at the Governor’s Office – Bursa News – Regional News

by admin
Celebration ceremony at the Governor’s Office – Bursa News – Regional News

HÜSEYİN İZCİ – MEMET CAN YEŞİLBAŞ / BURSA TODAY

Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolatheld at the Sculpture Historical Governorship Building hosted by Eid-al-Adha Celebration Ceremony held publicly.

Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor to the festive program organized Alinur Aktas, district mayors, Bursa deputies and protocol members attended.

GOVERNOR CANBOLAT ACCEPT HOLIDAY CONGRATULATIONS

The festive program started with refreshments and cocktails. Later, Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat, Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Alinur Aktaş, Bursa deputies and Bursa Uludağ University Rector Prof. He accepted the holiday greetings with Ferudun Yılmaz.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

See also  There was an accident at Tamme intersection - Lääne Elu

You may also like

in Sintra the panel with Lagarde, Powell and...

Inter Miami loses its seventh game in a...

Urban planning, the basis for a more just...

The collaboration between Emilia-Romagna and Pennsylvania — Enterprises...

Ernesto Luna highlights the work of Monaguense journalists...

The San Juan demands prompt installation of the...

The Area III tender-type was drawn up by...

Bukele’s re-election is already on the way, says...

A Tesla in autopilot mode crashes into a...

ISO, the role of certifications in the company...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy