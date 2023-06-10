Celebration of the graduates of the “G. Spataro”

Big party at “G. Spataro” Ic1 Vasto for the “Graduates Day as 22/23”. An exciting event in the garden, to celebrate the children who will go to primary school in September with their parents and all the teachers. Many songs, poems, marches, even the national anthem to summarize with great joy their great commitment, always done with constancy and delight. Each section marked the classic “touch” and the rosette with the color that represented it to arrive at the delivery of the long-awaited diplomas. Great was the emotion in the eyes of every single five-year-old who was “graduated” by their teachers, but also of parents who realized how big their little children have become, how many important skills they have achieved and what now who have completed the first short stretch of road are ready to face the long path of life and are preparing to take off towards the primary school that awaits them with open arms.

All the teachers wish them “Happy life puppies, may your path always be radiant!”