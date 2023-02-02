Home News celebration of the presentation of the lord
celebration of the presentation of the lord

celebration of the presentation of the lord

The Churches celebrate every February 2 the feast of the Presentation of the Lord Jesus in the temple, the meeting of the Holy Family with Simeon and Ana took place, forty days after the Jesus birth, which symbolizes the embrace of the Lord with his people. The popular devotion of contemporary Jews held that the Temple of Jerusalem It was the most important place Judaism, because there was the presence of God. Although this date falls outside of Christmas time, it is an integral part of the story of this date. It’s a spark of Christmas fire, it’s an epiphany of the fortieth day. Christmas, EpiphanyPresentation of the Lord are three panels of a triptych liturgical.

The Church of Jerusalem already celebrated it in the century IV and spread to other churches in the East. In it West began to become known from the century Xwith the name of Purification of the Virgin Mary, before this, it was incorporated into the festivities of Our Lady.

Mary and Joseph went to Jerusalem to dedicate the baby Jesus to God.

This celebration was nicknamed Candelaria Because of the custom of using lighted candles, the blessing of the candles before mass and the procession are important features of the celebration actual.

Jesus is recognized as, “light of nations”, but also “sign of contradiction”. The sword of pain predicted to Mary announces another perfect and unique oblation, that of the Cross that will give the salvation that God has prepared “before all peoples”.

