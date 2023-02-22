Home News Celsia presented financial results
Celsia presented financial results

Celsia presented financial results

Celsia, the energy company of Grupo Argos, presents the consolidated results for 2022, which are mostly growing and show the fruits of the investment in the energy transition that the company has been considering for several years.

Financial results

Operating results were notable during the fourth quarter due to a greater amount of energy sold, the provision of new electrical infrastructure that has strengthened the system and provides greater reliability to customers in Valle del Cauca and Tolima, and the deepening of products and services related to energy efficiency.

In Panama, the operation was affected in the quarter due to an event in the Estí river that impacted the generation of energy in the Celsia Dos Mares complex.

Reduction of the energy tariff

The fourth quarter was framed by short-term events in the sector, especially the one related to the rate reduction promoted by the National Government. The company adhered to the guidelines of the Ministry of Mines and Energy in this matter and participated together with other companies in the sector to build sustainable solutions to the situation of energy rates.

Celsia’s energy customers in Valle del Cauca and Tolima received a reduction in electricity rates in the bill they received from November and December 2022.

With the cumulative reduction in both months, the rate in these regions dropped between 2.5% and 8%, depending on the particular conditions of each market. As a generator, Celsia made an average reduction in the price of energy close to 9% to the retailers with whom it has energy sales contracts.

