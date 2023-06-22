Cemetery of fetuses: the Guarantor sanctions the Municipality of Rome

Exemplary sanctions to the Municipality of Rome and to Ama which manages the cemetery services of the city, sentenced to pay the first 176 thousand euros and the second, which is an in-house company, 239 thousand. For the Guarantor of the confidentiality of personal data to have disseminated data from women who had faced an abortionpointing them up tags affixed on some crosses in burials of the fetuses at the Flaminio Cemetery is a violation of people’s rights. From the Authority also comes a warning for Asl Roma 1 which communicated the data that it should have obscured instead. The story had risen to the headlines, arousing a lot of indignation, in October 2020 when a woman discovered that his name was written on a cross placed on a tomb in which an aborted fetus was buried. Her interested party, M., recounted her indignation from her Facebook profile and from there journalistic inquiries and appeals began.

What the law says and what the Guarantor said

According to the reference discipline, the “products of conception” Of age less than 20 weeks they can be buried only at the request of the “parents”while the burial is always planned for the “stillborn”. For “abortifacient products”, on the other hand, burial is in any case ordered by the health facility after 24 hours, even without a request from the parents. From the investigation by the Guarantor it emerged that the illicit diffusion originated from a data communication carried out in violation of the minimization principle.

Asl Roma 1 had broadcast documentation with the women’s identification data to the cemetery services. The information had been then recorded in the cemetery records (potentially resulting in the possibility of extracting the list of those who had performed an abortion in all the hospitals in the area) and on crossesdespite the specific legislation providing that, for the affixing of the plate on the cippus, the information to be indicated is that of the deceased; then such information they cannot in any way be assimilated to those that concern give it who have had a pregnancy loss.

“The ASL obscures the data of women”

In addition to having applied the sanction against Roma Capitale and Ama, the Guarantor has therefore ordered the Health Authority to no longer report “in the clear” personal details on the transport and burial authorizations and on the medico-legal certificates. In the provision, the Authority also indicated to the Local Health Authority some technical and/or organizational measures (such as theblackout of women’s identification datathe pseudonymization o to data encryption) which would guarantee the possibility of identifying with certainty the product of conception and the place of her burial, without allowing – in a direct way – to trace the identity of the woman.

In view of the principle of accountability, the choice and the adoption of the measures is in any case the responsibility of the ASLwhich is required to communicate them to the Guarantor within 60 days.

Italian Radicals and Free to Abort: “Historic Pronunciation”

“After two years of complaints, hearings, national and international journalistic investigations which, with the Free Abortion campaign, we have promoted for support the hundreds of women who after having an abortion in Rome discovered their name on a Catholic cross al Flaminian Cemetery of Prima Portatoday a historical pronouncement of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data is made public “, is written in a note signed by Giulia Crivellini and Francesco Mingiardi, lawyer and treasurer of Radicali Italiani and lawyer of the cause for the Libera di Abortire campaign.

“Following the evidence that emerged in the procedural documents of our civil action at the Court of Rome – we read again – we believe the decision of the Privacy Guarantor a huge win for the thousands which, not only in Rome, they see trampled on their rights“. The press release goes on to underline that “in recent years we have placed the weapons of law at the service of rights, including and above all reproductive rights, to remind us that our freedom of choice cannot find itself crucified and denied at any stage of the interruption pregnancy volunteer. And we will continue to do so”. For the two lawyers the Guarantor’s decision sets a “clear precedent for many other Italian administrations with respect to procedures that still today become an occasion for culpable or malicious improprieties against rights guaranteed by law”.