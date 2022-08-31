Home News Cencenighe: child run over, helicopter rescue
News

Cencenighe: child run over, helicopter rescue

by admin
Cencenighe: child run over, helicopter rescue

The accident along the Regionale, at the end of the town: the car was getting out of Alleghe. The wounded hit his head

CENCENIGHE. A child was hit around 11.45 today, 30 August, near the junction for Avoscan di Cencenighe: it would not be in serious condition but the Suem carried out the rescue by helicopter. The local child hit his head and suffered various bruises after the impact with a BMW that came down from Alleghe, along the Regional 203. The reconstruction of the investment was entrusted to the carabinieri, who intervened together with the health workers. The car was traveling in the direction of Cencenighe and was in the area of ​​the great curve towards the town, while the boy seems to be crossing the road at the end of the town, near the pedestrian crossing, at the crossroads leading to the comprehensive school. and sports facilities.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Il Messaggero Scuola starts again: not just a newspaper, this year podcasts, social networks and specials on Youtube. Here are the 80 protagonists

You may also like

The process of continuous high temperature weather in...

Prascorsano and the green and technological turning point:...

The Administrative Examination and Approval Bureau of Harbin...

Conegliano, “Figaro” leaves scissors and comb after 57...

Huang Kunming: Accelerate the in-depth integration of media...

The party of Eros and Michelle, the grandparents...

Co-construction and sharing of a new civilization –...

The case of West Nile in Gorizia is...

The total number of production safety accidents has...

There is more wood in the Celado area:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy