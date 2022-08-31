The accident along the Regionale, at the end of the town: the car was getting out of Alleghe. The wounded hit his head

CENCENIGHE. A child was hit around 11.45 today, 30 August, near the junction for Avoscan di Cencenighe: it would not be in serious condition but the Suem carried out the rescue by helicopter. The local child hit his head and suffered various bruises after the impact with a BMW that came down from Alleghe, along the Regional 203. The reconstruction of the investment was entrusted to the carabinieri, who intervened together with the health workers. The car was traveling in the direction of Cencenighe and was in the area of ​​the great curve towards the town, while the boy seems to be crossing the road at the end of the town, near the pedestrian crossing, at the crossroads leading to the comprehensive school. and sports facilities.