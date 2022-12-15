Home News Cencenighe, diesel in the sewers: damages for 100 thousand euros to the purifier
Willful misconduct or accidental breakdown: the causes of the huge diesel oil spill inside the sewer system of Cencenighe during the weekend of the Immaculate Conception. At the expense of the Morbiach purifiera plant that treats wastewater from the entire municipal area, which has been out of service for days now and in all likelihood for many more weeks to come.

To ascertain the damage, on Monday morning, the technicians of Bim Gsp, on site inspections for routine management checks. Prompt and timely reporting to the department Arpav of Belluno, which has now, in synergy with the company, started the investigation and is analyzing the incident to understand where the fuel entered. Once the origin has been ascertained, also thanks to the collaboration of private individuals and local institutions, responsibilities can be determined and the necessary measures taken.

The preliminary estimate of the costs that Gsp will have to bear to remove and dispose of the contaminated sludge and to restore the correct functionality of the biological wastewater treatment sector is over 100 thousand euros.

«This episode – explains Attilio Sommavilla, president of Bim Gsp – unfortunately not unique in the Belluno area, has caused serious damage not only economically, given the costs that will have to be incurred to restore the functionality of the plant, but also environmental, considering the temporary blockage of the purification process. A similar situation also occurred, alas, at the Pieve di Cadore purifier just under two months ago. To reactivate it, an expense of over 200 thousand euros and a month of work was necessary, and the investigations, still ongoing, are well advanced today: however, we have presented a complaint against unknown persons ».

«In any case – continues Sommavilla – whether it is intentional or involuntary damage, it does not matter, they are acts of incivility towards the community, the environment and the health of citizens. They have a high price – continues Sommavilla – which we all pay in the end: for this reason, we will continue to prosecute them with severity and rigor. The purifiers, it should not be forgotten, ensure the return of clean water in kind: they are indispensable works for the protection of ecosystems and the safeguarding of the territory. They must therefore be protected, and we can only do this by using the sewage system correctly: harmful substances, such as hydrocarbons or other, must be disposed of in another way», concludes Sommavilla.

