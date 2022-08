The fire broke out this morning and the firefighters are hard at work putting it out

CENCENIGHE. Burn the roof of the PalaCence. The flames were released this morning from the photovoltaic system of the sports facility in via Tissi, next to the sports field. On the spot, the firefighters have arrived and have limited the fire and are working to put it out. Later, they will try to identify the causes. (Photo Radio Plus)