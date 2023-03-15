The CENCO and ECC Electoral Observation Mission recommends that the CENI clarify the issue of registration centers not found in the field, documented by this mission. It also asks him to organize urgently and at all levels inventories of sensitive electoral materials committed to the operation of identification and enrollment of voters.

This is indicated in the Electoral Observation Progress Report on voter registration in the Democratic Republic of Congo Première in the first operational area, published this Wednesday, March 15 at the Interdiocesan Center in Kinshasa.

The data collected and analyzed, on the basis of the forms designed by this observation mission, focused on the themes relating to the Electoral Administration, Civic Education and stakeholders, the Registration of voters in the Registration Centers and incidents noted during the period.

The ECC and the CENCO also ask the CENI to publish the statistics of the enlisted by registration center.

The mission asks the government to systematically disburse the funds intended for electoral operations in accordance with the disbursement plan agreed with the CENI in order to avoid compromising the implementation of the electoral calendar and thus causing the postponement of the elections, in which case only the Government will bear all the responsibility.

But also of “strengthen security in conflict areas, in particular in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and Mai-Ndombe (Kwamouth territory), in order to allow Congolese citizens to participate in the operation of the identification and registration of voters in peace and avoid compromising the implementation of the calendar”.

It is also recommended that he ensure the appropriate security of sensitive electoral material.

In the courts and tribunals, the ECC and the CENCO ask to organize public trials or even mobile hearings so that citizens and international partners are informed about the conditions in which sensitive electoral materials ended up in the hands of individuals. ‘by not having quality.