Cencosud recorded income of US$ 4,352 million

Cencosud’s consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2023 show solid results. It registered revenues in this period of US$ 4,352 million, with a growth of 17.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the Company’s adjusted Ebitda reached US$ 458 million, which translates into a 10.5% margin during the same quarter.

This demonstrates the resilience of the business, even in a challenging macroeconomic environment and with intense promotional activity in retail, maintaining its gains in market share of Supermarkets in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, added to the consolidation of The Fresh Market and GIGA Atacado. .

“We continue to move towards our goal of becoming E-Grocery leaders in the region, focusing on providing the best mobile experience and continuously improving our last mile, it is for this and other reasons that we continue to promote efficiency measures, investing in business and formats preferred by our clients, and promoting omnichannel as a complement to our strength and physical presence in the region,” he explained. Matías Videla, CEO of Cencosud.

In detail, the high levels of profitability obtained in these 10 quarters have been possible thanks to solid measures implemented, such as the C Transforma Project, which has managed to automate more than 1 million hours of work. Likewise, changes have been made to improve store efficiency, such as the implementation of self-service checkouts and the “Mi Local” app, which allows comprehensive management of store operations.

It is important to highlight that, during this quarter, the Company opened 4 new stores and transformed another 9, highlighting 8 flag changes from Bretas to Bretas Atacarejo –from Supermarkets to Cash&Carry in Brazil‒ in addition to the remodeling of 10 stores during the period, 7 in Chile and 3 in Argentina, which represents continuous progress in the restoration plan of the establishments, whose objective is to provide the best shopping experience to all customers.

