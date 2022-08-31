The cat came home throwing up foam and drool. The owner took her to the veterinary clinic but there was nothing to be done. “I am shocked by so much wickedness: we have been witnessing this massacre for a year”

VITTORIO VENETO. Another poisoned cat a Ceneda. The slaughter of felines does not stop. Monday it was the turn of Little Star, a 6 year old black kitten. The cat returned home in via Graziani, vomiting foam and drool. “She was having convulsions, she was moaning and trembling,” the owner tells shockingly Ida Adamo, 72 years old, “I knew immediately that they had given her poison. I called a friend of mine, who accompanied me to the veterinary clinic in Conegliano, but poor Stellina passed away on Tuesday morning ». Now the old woman asks for justice.

“These people have to pay for the harm they do. I am shocked by so much malice. They have been killing cats in Ceneda for a year ».

Stellina two years ago had been shot with a carbine. Also on that occasion they had shot her with the precise intention of killing her. A bullet had stuck in her leg, she luckily she was saved, after an operation carried out in Parma. “

It is not the same individual who has poisoned her now, I suspect », says Adam with conviction,« in the neighborhood there are several people who do not like cats and carry out these ignoble acts. Stellina was my only company. She was a quiet cat who did no harm to anyone. She went around here, at eight in the evening she was already at home sleeping in my big bed. I am trying a great pain».

The owner will formalize in these hours a complaint against unknown to the carabinieri. «Whoever kills or causes animals to suffer commits a crime e must be punished», conclude.