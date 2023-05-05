CENI: 48 more hours for the electoral census in zone 1 – TOGOTOPNEWS

Scheduled to end this Saturday, May 06, 2023 in the first zone, the Independent National Electoral Commission decides to extend the electoral census by 48 hours.

In a press release made public this Friday, May 05, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) decides to postpone the deadline for the census in zone 1. 48 hours are granted more to allow the population to register.

Indeed since the beginning of this census, there has been a large crowd in front of the CVRs. “The President of the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) informs citizens and all electoral agents that due to the large number of people in the census and voting centers (CRV) and in order to allow citizens to obtain their voter card, the electoral census set from April 29 to May 06, 2023 in the first zone is extended until Monday, May 08, 2023 inclusive,” reads the press release.

All major Togolese citizens fulfilling the conditions set by the electoral code are strongly invited by the President of the CENI to perform this civic and civic act.

CRV opening and closing hours are maintained from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The President of the CENI counts on the patriotism, the commitment and the mobilization of all, for the success of this electoral census.

Many will be relieved by this decision with regard to the crowds in the census centers.

Seyram cossive