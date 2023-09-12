CENI : Rex Kazadi files his candidacy – Capsud.net

The Electoral Center registered on Monday, September 11, the candidacy of Rex Kazadi, for the presidential election in December 2023. This submission of candidacy comes a few days after the opening of the BRTC for this election.

Speaking at the end of the BRTC after having complied with this exercise, the first independent candidate in the race for the Palace of the Nation did not give his tongue to the cat:

« I came back to finalize my file because there were certain elements that were missing last Saturday and it was today that I actually formalized my candidacy for the presidential election scheduled for December of this year. Personally, this exercise allowed me to discover the work of the CENI. Let me admit to you that it is a very serious job, both meticulous and where everything is done with precision, paying attention to all the details.« .

Before bidding:

« Today we have the opportunity to express ourselves, which is why I came to run for the Presidency of the Republic to lead this country. I am a candidate without experiencing any form of discrimination and I want to convince the Congolese to vote for me. Those who do not want to play the democratic game by boycotting the elections are free. However, we are not going to create a specific law for them. As far as I am concerned, I believe that we must play the game because it happens once every 5 years and it is an incredible opportunity for the Congolese to be able to express themselves. So, for what reason should we deprive ourselves of the right to choose the person who will preside over the destinies of 100 million Congolese?« .

It should be noted that the BRTC for the presidential election remains open until October 8.

.

Emongo Gérôme