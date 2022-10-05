Listen to the audio version of the article

Over the past two years, in the face of the new challenges faced by the spread of the pandemic from Covid-19, the housing inequalities of Italian families have also grown, along with other social vulnerabilities. It is another of the other aspects that emerges from the Focus Censis-Confcooperative.

More difficulties for rented families

Although rented families (5.2 million in Italy, 20.5%) accuse and suffer the greatest difficulties related to housing, it emerges that, in 2021, these have also worsened for the owner families (18.2 million , just over 70%) and for families living on usufruct / loan for use (2.2 million).

The three main problems



This occurs on three levels: – structural problems of the home; – expenses for the home; – arrears with the payment of expenses for the home. ‘property, humidity, lack of lighting and lack of space that leads to overcrowding, notes how the differences between families living in rent, owner families and those living in usufruct / free use are not as marked as they are might speculate.

Damage to the building and overcrowding

The presence of damage to the building affects 15.4% of rented families (about 800 thousand in absolute value), 10% of owner families (1.8 million) and 9.8% of families in usufruct / free use (more than 200,000 families). With reference to overcrowding, the share of families who do not have an adequate number of rooms for their family composition concerns 35.6% of families living in rent (the figure, which also exceeds 20.2% of the national value, is refers to more than 1.8 million families), 15.2% of families living in their own home (about 2.7 million) and 24.1% of families living in usufruct / free use (all ‘approximately 530 thousand families).

Housing expenses

At the level of housing expenditure, these mainly affect the budget of the economically more fragile households. Against a monthly net income of 2,076 euros for rented households, more than a quarter of the income is spent on housing (579 euros per month, 27.9%). This share is lower for owner families: out of a net monthly income of 3,021 euros, 263 are allocated to housing costs (8.7%), even if, in the presence of a mortgage, this percentage increases (10 , 6%, 377 euros per month). Families who live in usufruct or unauthorized use are those who spend less on housing (8.8%, or 172 euros on a monthly net income of 1,950 euros).