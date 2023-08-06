Census approval, new constituencies to take four months: Election Commission

Prime Minister Nazir Tarar has stated on Saturday that the general elections will be held under the new census.

Talking to Geo News today, he said that it will take four months to complete the process of new constituencies.

He said that under Article 51 of the Constitution, the general elections will be as per the published census, while the number of seats in the National and Provincial Assemblies will remain the same, as per the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said: ‘The number of seats will remain the same, there will be no change in them.’

Regarding the holding of elections, he said that the assembly will be dissolved before the completion of the constitutional period, so according to this calculation, constitutionally, the elections are held in 90 days. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan will need two to two and a half months more for the census.

It should be remembered that the term of the National Assembly is ending on the night of August 12, while Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced the dissolution of the assembly on August 9.

According to the rules and regulations of the National Assembly, if the National Assembly is dissolved before the time, the elections have to be held within 90 days.

The Law Minister said that there was a constitutional crisis which has now been removed, now it is up to the Election Commission how quickly it does the process of constituencies.

On the question related to the caretaker government, the Law Minister said that if the election is postponed, the caretaker government does not need a constitutional core, till the elections are held, the caretaker government remains.

Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan told Independent Urdu that after the approval of the census, the Election Commission will have to delimit the constituencies and it will take time to delimit the constituencies in the country.

He said that ‘at least four months will be required by the Commission for delimitation.’

Today, in the 50th meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the seventh census was unanimously approved.

A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s House said that in the meeting, the four chief ministers and representatives of all political parties fully agreed with the results of the census.

In the meeting Dr. Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party, Syed Aminul Haq of MQM, Maulana Asad Mehmood of Jamiat Ulema Islam and Qamar Zaman Kaira of Pakistan Peoples Party also attended the meeting on special invitation.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the first digital census in Pakistan and said that the provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics played a very important role in this national task.

He said that CCI is an important constitutional institution for the strength of the federation.

The statement said that the meeting was given a detailed briefing by the officials of the Ministry of Planning and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on the results of the census, according to which according to the seventh census, the current total population of Pakistan is 241.49 million and the annual growth rate of the country’s population is 2.55. The percentage remained.

In the briefing, it was informed that the population growth rate of Balochistan was higher than other provinces ie 3.2 percent.

The meeting was told that in 2023, the total population of Pakistan was recorded as 241.49 million people.

Similarly, the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 40.85 million, the population of Punjab was 127.68 million, the population of Sindh was 55.69 million, the population of Balochistan was 14.89 million and the population of Islamabad was recorded at 2.36 million.

In this sense, the current annual growth rate of Pakistan’s population is 2.55 percent, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 2.38 percent, Punjab 2.53 percent, Sindh 2.57 percent and Balochistan 3.20 percent.

According to the statement, the population has increased by 3.5 crore in the last six years, which is a cause for concern.

The Prime Minister said in the meeting that the ratio of Pakistan’s population growth is much higher than Pakistan’s economic growth.

He said that the increase in population creates many kinds of problems which is a big challenge for the next elected government and for the future.

He said: ‘We have to not only stop the population growth but also overcome these challenges by increasing the pace of economic development of Pakistan.’

He further said that the limited resources of the country are insufficient for the growing population.

If the rate of population growth continues at the current rate, despite all our efforts, poverty and unemployment will increase in Pakistan, so for our safe future, we have to take steps to control the increase in population and for the development and prosperity of the current population. will.’