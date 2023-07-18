Home » Census begins in the interior of the country to grant alimony to the elderly
News

2023-07-18
This Monday begins the visit of the census takers who will be touring the different communities of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú, to verify and survey the living conditions of some 371 people who applied to be benefited with the elderly alimony.

Prof. Lourdes Cardozo, president of the municipal board, indicated that the census begins on July 17. In this regard, she urged those registered not to go out and avoid traveling, to await the visit of census takers who will be arriving at their homes and will be duly identified.

The procedure is totally free, which does not imply any cost for future beneficiaries. Since January of this year, the elderly are receiving the sum of G. 637,577 per month that the government grants as alimony for the elderly.

Adults aged 65 and over are entitled to receive the pension, being a natural Paraguayan, in a situation of poverty, who does not receive other pensions or pensions from the State. In addition, people who have pending cases with the courts will not be able to take advantage of this benefit.


