Census Completed: MQM and Sindh Govt

Despite the completion of the census field operations across the country and the increase in population in Sindh, MQM Pakistan and the Sindh government have raised objections and complained of undercounting the population of Sindh in the census.

The Director of Sindh Statistical Institute has released the data of the seventh and first digital census according to which the population of Sindh has increased to 57.6 million after the verification process.

The population of Karachi Division has increased by 1.6 million to 1.9 million after the verification process.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and Sindh Chief Minister held separate press conferences on the census data and rejected the results of the census.

MQM Pakistan leader Syed Mustafa Kamal said that MQM rejects the census results and will protest against these results.

While giving a press conference at the temporary center of MQM Pakistan, Bahadurabad, MQM Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal said that the most important problem of Pakistan is to be counted correctly, the census process ended yesterday. During the census, houses were enumerated in the first phase and persons in the second phase.

According to Mustafa Kamal, the population in Karachi has decreased.

Mustafa Kamal said: ‘MQM has never played politics on the census, we demand that only everyone be counted correctly, the people of Karachi will not accept this census, what is our relationship with this state, we Why is it not counting?

Our demand is that no one should be counted less and no one should be counted more, the high-level delegation of MQM held five meetings with the Prime Minister. But the demands will not be accepted. We will not accept the results of such a census. We will exercise every democratic right to protest.’

During the press conference, MQM leader Dr. Farooq Sattar said that MQM had already expressed its concerns about the census before February 20, 2023. We said that if the federal government does not conduct the census itself, then the census will not be correct. We had said that if this census is conducted under the provincial government, the results of the census will be tampered with.

According to Dr. Farooq Sattar: ‘MQM rejects the census in Karachi, Hyderabad and urban Sindh.

“Despite extending the time, the census was not done correctly. The population of urban districts has been undercounted during the census.’

On the other hand, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a press conference at Chief Minister House Karachi that he rejects the results of the census.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said: ‘The population of Sindh is high, but the population was reduced in the census. We will not accept the results of this census. We have concerns about the census since February, we said earlier that the census is not being done correctly.

According to Murad Ali Shah, Sindh was also undercounted in the 2017 census. During the recent census, the population of Sindh should have been 6.5 crore. But 7 million people have been reduced from the population of the province.