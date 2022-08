The causes of the accident have yet to be ascertained

CHATILLION. A 56-year-old Italian motorcyclist died in a road accident that took place around 8.30 pm in Chatillon. For reasons to be ascertained, he collided with a car in the tunnel. On the spot firefighters, 118 and carabinieri. From the first reconstructions the responsibilities would be charged to the motorcyclist himself. The road was temporarily closed to traffic for the safety measures and the relevant surveys.