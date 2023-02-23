Securities Times News, according to CCTV news, today (February 23), the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference. Chang Zhaorui, a researcher at the Communication and Prevention Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said: Since the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” for new crown virus infection on January 8 this year, my country has detected 7 imported cases of XBB.1.5. Although XBB.1.5 has a strong transmissibility, current data show that the symptoms of individuals infected with XBB.1.5 are similar to those of other Omicron strains, and no increase in its pathogenicity has been found. At present, in the monitoring of new coronavirus mutant strains in my country, if the first reported (including imported and local) and international epidemic strains of focus are found, case investigations of infected persons, core close contact investigations, and risk research and judgment will be carried out. If there are new variant strains with enhanced virulence, pathogenicity or virulence, measures should be taken in a timely manner in accordance with relevant plans. At the same time, my country has just experienced a pandemic, and the neutralizing antibodies remaining in the human body will provide immune protection in the short term. Expert research and analysis believe that it is less likely to trigger a new round of large-scale epidemics in the near future.