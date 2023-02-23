Home News Center for Disease Control and Prevention: 7 imported cases of XBB.1.5 have been detected in my country, and the possibility of a new round of large-scale epidemics in the near future is less likely
News

Center for Disease Control and Prevention: 7 imported cases of XBB.1.5 have been detected in my country, and the possibility of a new round of large-scale epidemics in the near future is less likely

by admin

Securities Times News, according to CCTV news, today (February 23), the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference. Chang Zhaorui, a researcher at the Communication and Prevention Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said: Since the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” for new crown virus infection on January 8 this year, my country has detected 7 imported cases of XBB.1.5. Although XBB.1.5 has a strong transmissibility, current data show that the symptoms of individuals infected with XBB.1.5 are similar to those of other Omicron strains, and no increase in its pathogenicity has been found. At present, in the monitoring of new coronavirus mutant strains in my country, if the first reported (including imported and local) and international epidemic strains of focus are found, case investigations of infected persons, core close contact investigations, and risk research and judgment will be carried out. If there are new variant strains with enhanced virulence, pathogenicity or virulence, measures should be taken in a timely manner in accordance with relevant plans. At the same time, my country has just experienced a pandemic, and the neutralizing antibodies remaining in the human body will provide immune protection in the short term. Expert research and analysis believe that it is less likely to trigger a new round of large-scale epidemics in the near future.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

See also  Sinnai, burned in the parking lot of a building

Download the “Securities Times” official APP, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insights into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

You may also like

Shooting against Virtus Francavilla coach car in Salento...

Controversy over luxurious house where Vice President lives

French Newspaper Summary-Wang Yi’s talks with Putin highlight...

Margo Rejmer: Bucharest, dust and blood / Romania...

Anato committed to the Government, but asks to...

The armored personnel carriers of the Red Army...

Taxi drivers will work normally during the day...

Center for Disease Control and Prevention: 7 imported...

I have absolute freedom for motion speech:Tamames

Student block banner at the Florence high school:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy