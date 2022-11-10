Payments in August and September to coop Rosa, which manages the center for the severely and severely disabled in Cusighe in Belluno, are still blocked. The confirmation comes from Ulss 1 Dolomiti, which in recent weeks is in close contact with the company to verify whether the critical factors that prompted the health company to take these measures have been resolved.

The Ulss clarification comes the day after the meeting held between the representatives of the trade unions of Cgil Fp and Uil Fpl with the same cooperative. A meeting in which, as explained by Andrea Fiocco of Cgil and Giusy Sorrentino of Uil, “the company explained that it managed to recover five social health workers to add to its staff, so as to fill the gap that created the disservice in the summer months, even if today some operators are sick at home. We have also been told “, the two trade unionists report,” that the cooperative is taking steps to restart some services such as hairdressing, podiatrist and shiatsu massage, services that had been suspended because the staff employed did not have a green pass. On the front of staff payments, the cooperative was keen to reiterate that up to now all salaries have been paid ».

«We are facing promises», Sorrentino emphasizes, «promises that workers have been hearing for five years now. Faced with the good will of the cooperative “, he continues in unison with Fiocco,” we just have to wait to verify that the declarations are followed by actions aimed at guaranteeing wages for workers and service to users of the center. Center to which severely disabled people from all over the province belong ».