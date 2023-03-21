Center for unaccompanied minors, the mayors of the province say no to the Prefecture

The mayors of the Prato area expressed their unwillingness to identify a property in their territories, this morning in the Prefecture during the provincial committee for order and security

The Ministry of the Interior is pressing to open another reception center for unaccompanied foreign minors in Tuscany, but the seven Municipalities of the Prato area say no. The point was made this morning, March 21, in the Prefecture during the provincial committee for public order and safety.

The prefect Adriana Cogode underlined the need to find properties that can be used as reception facilities for this purpose. There are four in Tuscany: two in Florence, one in Massa Carrara and one in Livorno. However, the seven mayors of the Prato area have not made themselves available to accept this request because the entire planning, organizational and logistical part would be up to them with subsequent reimbursement by the ministry. In fact, due to an agreement between the ministry and Anci, management is in the hands of the individual municipality, which makes it difficult to accept also because there is no national planning and in addition large structures are not seen as an ideal model for implementing the best reception policies and of integration.

Without the availability of the mayors it will be difficult for this request to find roots in the area. “The thing is very complex – says the prefect – however we will work on it in an attempt to do our part too”.

There is also a need to expand the reception network for adults and accompanied minors. In fact, arrivals are on the rise. In the last six months they have grown by fifty units and currently 350 asylum seekers are housed in the area divided into seventeen structures, nine of which in Prato, three in Poggio, two in Vaiano, one each in Vernio, Montemurlo and Cantagallo.

The Councilor for Immigration of the Municipality of Prato, Simone Mangani, also announced something new for the Sai network which deals with those who have already been granted refugee status: “The ministry has informed us of an expansion of our network. The places available go from 80 to 100. The approach remains that of a widespread reception throughout the territory”.

(e.b.)