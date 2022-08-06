The final word on the agreement in the center-left is expected for the next few hours in view of the elections of 25 September, even if until last night the positions appeared distant, especially between Carlo Calenda, leader of Action and the couple formed by Nicola Fratoianni. (Yes) and Angelo Bonelli (Verdi). In the evening, a meeting between the secretary of the Democratic Party Letta with Bonelli and Fratoianni has been postponed to today. However, a first green light comes from the Greens for the pact with the Democratic Party, and for today the decision of the Italian Left which brings together the party assembly is awaited. In the center-right, Giorgia Meloni in an interview with Fox hypothesizes her premiership. Salvini hopes the same, hoping for “one more vote”.

The direct

10.07 – Meloni, left together out of hatred towards the center right

“In short, they are already separated at home. They appear together in the elections only out of hatred of the center-right and not to give up their seats. This is not what Italy needs: the nation can no longer remain hostage to their internal quarrels and their lust for power ». Giorgia Meloni, president of the Brothers of Italy, writes it on Facebook commenting on the negotiations in the center-left ahead of the elections.

9.30 – Calenda, do not contradict the agreement with the Pd or you lose

“I see complicated backstories. The point is simple. You win with a credible government proposal, very clear in the pact signed with the Democratic Party. You lose if you add a contradictory pact compared to the first with people who have discouraged Draghi. There we were, there we stayed ». Action leader Carlo Calenda writes on Twitter.