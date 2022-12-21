Home News Center-right on the news, the advance: Meloni speaks more than Mattarella
Center-right on the news, the advance: Meloni speaks more than Mattarella

A record. In November, speaking times for Prime Minister, ministers and representatives of centre-right parties exceeded 60 per cent on Tg1 and Tg2. In particular, on the news of the first channel, 61% was reached, on the second it stood at 61 percent. The data emerge from the Agcom photograph, which La Stampa can anticipate and concerns the entire month of November.

As for the individual politicians, on Tg2 the absolute primacy goes to Giorgia Meloni, well above anyone else and three times as much as the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella: 21% of the total speaking times only for the premier. As regards individual ministers, the space dedicated by Tg1 to Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs (8.43%) and Matteo Piantedosi, owner of the Interior Department (4.49%) is important. The Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano is close to 4%, and beats Giorgetti and Lucio Malan. On Tg2, which he directed until recently, he stands at 3.8 percent: he is much more present than Matteo Salvini who stops at 1.73 percent.

As regards Tg1, the leader of the opposition most present is Carlo Calenda, with 2.70%. Then Giuseppe Conte, just under 2%. On Tg2, the first is instead the leader of the Five Stars.

