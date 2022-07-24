Listen to the audio version of the article

The start of the electoral campaign, in view of the return to the polls on 25 September, means that the first positions taken by those who will compete for the support of the voters and, consequently, the 400 seats in the Chamber are beginning to be outlined. and the 200 in the Senate in the new parliament: parties.

In the center-right Fi and Ppe push Tajani

The center-right is considered the favorite for victory in the elections. Lega, Fi and FdI will race together; even if the question of the choice of the prime minister remains on the table. Matteo Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi and Giorgia Meloni will also discuss it at a summit scheduled for the first few days of next week. In the last few hours, the hypothesis has emerged that the coordinator of Fi Antonio Tajani is opposed to that of the leader of Fdi Giorgia Meloni. That the former president of the European Parliament could be the man of the center-right for Palazzo Chigi is a hypothesis, at the moment, of no concreteness. But two elements must be considered: in the face of an EU terrified by the sovereign position, placing a member of a party – Forza Italia – with a strong pro-European tradition such as the EPP, the main group of the European parliament, at the helm, could stem the fears of Brussels. And it could be an advantage for the League and even for Meloni: polls in hand, in the event of a victory by the center-right, the premiership would be up to you but who knows if the leader of Fdi does not opt ​​for a less divisive solution, keeping the reins on a good chunk of the executive.

Chinnici (Pd) wins primary in Sicily

And while the hypothesis of the “wide field”, or the hypothesis of an alliance between the Democratic Party and the Five Stars to contain the center-right, has faded, the primaries of the progressive field in Sicily have been staged: it will be Caterina Chinnici, MEP of the Pd, which obtained 13,519 votes, the candidate for the presidency of the Region of the area which includes the Pd, the M5s, the Centopassi and the center-left parties and movements. Undersecretary for Education Barbara Floridia of the M5s took 10,068 votes, finishing second. The progressive field must deal with what now appears to be an irremediable rift at the national level between the Pd and M5s and it will be necessary to see if from now on to the regional elections, whose date has not yet been set, there will be no new twists with the shattering of the front which so far in Sicily has seemed cohesive on the choice of a single candidate to oppose the center-right.

Conte against Letta: “Our social agenda betrayed”

In fact, in the last few hours there has been no shortage of long-distance attacks between the leaders of the Pd and M5s. In the aftermath of the fall of the Draghi government, the first to decree the tear was the secretary Dem Enrico Letta, who did not forgive the M5s for failing to vote of confidence. The Nazarene also coined a slogan for the occasion: “Italy betrayed”. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back: the Five Star leader Giuseppe Conte went on the counterattack: “Italy was betrayed when the premier and the center-right in the Chamber, instead of taking the opportunity to deepen the social agenda presented from the M5s, they rejected it, humiliating all the Italians who are waiting for answers ». Hence the Nazarene’s reply: “The fracture is incurable and today even Conte has taken note of it”.

The former premier: Arrogant PD, we are the progressives

A few hours later, in an interview with La Stampa, the former prime minister returned to the attack: «The Democratic Party is arrogant. We are the progressives, ”he said. According to Conte, there is widespread hypocrisy about the end of the Draghi government and “attempts are being made to unload the blame on the M5s, which only asked for some critical issues to be resolved”: and it is “infamy” to say that he has betrayed. As for the end of the wide field, «one cannot think – he continued – of arrogantly defining a perimeter of the game and arbitrarily establishing who is admitted to it. Our agenda defines us as true progressives “, and it is up to the Democratic Party to decide what to do:” Obviously, if they are looking for a moderate change that can also accommodate Calenda we cannot stay there “.