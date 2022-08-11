Raise the cash ceiling

At work, we insist on cutting the tax wedge, on tax exemption for new hires and on lowering the VAT for basic necessities. As well as on the protection of the purchasing power of families, workers and retirees in the face of the economic crisis and high inflation rates We also want to raise the limits on the use of cash. The “replacement of the current citizenship income with more effective measures of social inclusion and active policies for training and integration into the world of work” has been confirmed.

Building bonuses confirmed

On the building bonuses there is talk of “safeguarding existing situations” and reorganizing the incentives for the redevelopment, safety and energy efficiency of public and private residential properties

Increase of the single check

Much of the program is dedicated to the themes of support for the birth rate, the family, young couples, with the increase of the single and universal allowance. An increase in minimum pensions is also foreseen

We return to the safety decrees

Return to security decrees, more police forces, hot spots for migrants outside the EU. These are some of the measures that the center-right has put into the recently approved electoral program. In the chapter dedicated to security, numerous references are made to migratory flows: we start from “combating irregular immigration and orderly management of legal immigration flows” to arrive at “promoting the social and labor inclusion of legal immigrants”. The center-right then aims at the “defense of national and European borders as requested by the EU with the new Pact for migration and asylum, with border control and blocking of landings to stop, in agreement with the North African authorities, trafficking in human beings “