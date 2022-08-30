Beyond the photo posted on social media, which portrays the two embracing, both with a bright smile and the sea behind them, the game between the two leaders remains open not only for the helm of the government, if the center-right wins the elections , but also the route to be given to the executive, especially on security, immigration, taxes
Migrants: two landings in Lampedusa, transfers continue
Among the themes of the election campaign, that of migrants. 44 migrants landed with two overnight arrivals in Lampedusa. Transfers continue from the island to lighten the hotspot. Before midnight, the V802 patrol boat of the Guardia di Finanza, one mile from the coast, intercepted and blocked an 8-meter boat, which left Sfax, with 34 self-styled people originating from Guinea, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Nigeria. In the group also 10 women and 3 minors. A few minutes before 2, the carabinieri surprised, after an autonomous landing, 10 Tunisians in Cala Pisana. Together with them there were also two minors and a pregnant woman who was taken to the outpatient clinic. On the evening of Monday 29 August, 81 migrants were transferred with the Cossydra ferry to Porto Empedocle. During the night, 50 left Lampedusa for Porto Empedocle aboard the Coast Guard patrol boat Cp273. 1,264 guests remain at the hotspot in the Imbriacola district, compared to 350 seats.
Energy: Orlando tax on extra profits can rise over 25%
The Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando – interviewed by Repubblica – believes that an intervention on expensive energy is urgent, “even in deficit if necessary”, but limited to the energy emergency and without abandoning the tax on extra-profits: “On the contrary – he says – I do not exclude that we can still raise the tax rate, rise above the current 25% ».
Salvini-Meloni truce in Messina, tension over leadership
Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni converge, snatching an hour from their electoral commitments (both in Messina at noon and a few kilometers away). They hug and sign the “peace” in social format. It is the one immortalized in the photo of her that Salvini placed everywhere at lunchtime: he with his hand on her shoulder, both with a dazzling smile and the sea behind her. «We leave divisions, anger and controversy to the left. United we win », writes the Northern League for gossips. Meloni retweets the shot and adds: “The best response to the left’s inventions on alleged divisions.” But once the message is sent, everyone resumes his march in view of September 25, he in Scicli, she in Catania. At stake, not only the helm of the government, if the center-right wins the elections, but also the route to be given to the executive, especially on security, immigration, taxes. Regarding the premiership, beyond the golden rule – the most voted party in the coalition will indicate the name for Palazzo Chigi – the Lega and FdI matches continue parallel.