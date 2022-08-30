08:04

Salvini-Meloni truce in Messina, tension over leadership

Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni converge, snatching an hour from their electoral commitments (both in Messina at noon and a few kilometers away). They hug and sign the “peace” in social format. It is the one immortalized in the photo of her that Salvini placed everywhere at lunchtime: he with his hand on her shoulder, both with a dazzling smile and the sea behind her. «We leave divisions, anger and controversy to the left. United we win », writes the Northern League for gossips. Meloni retweets the shot and adds: “The best response to the left’s inventions on alleged divisions.” But once the message is sent, everyone resumes his march in view of September 25, he in Scicli, she in Catania. At stake, not only the helm of the government, if the center-right wins the elections, but also the route to be given to the executive, especially on security, immigration, taxes. Regarding the premiership, beyond the golden rule – the most voted party in the coalition will indicate the name for Palazzo Chigi – the Lega and FdI matches continue parallel.