The leader of this northern sector of the city, Dolcey Andrade, denounced that this area of ​​the city is being abandoned by the Municipal Administration. This means of communication visited three places that should be for the vulnerable population and are currently falling apart, sailing in the sea of ​​indifference. Centers for ‘grandparents’ and abandoned youth.

The facilities that are the object of this neglect are located at Calle 88 # 6 A-17, Alberto Galindo neighborhood; in Carrera 4 with Calle 80 in the Luis Carlos Galán neighborhood and in Calle 81 with Carrera 5 in Eduardo Santos.

Children’s House Foundation

This institution It disappeared six years ago, there they supported children from vulnerable sectors, who did not have any of their parents, or minors who had deficiencies in their learning and they leveled them.

“Children from different neighborhoods of the city came to this place. Unfortunately, there was a lack of resources and due to the lack of support, the center decided to close its doors. This institution was in charge of the Family Welfare Institute,” said Dolcey Andrade.

The Foundation cared for around 50 infants and should exist to provide help to the most vulnerable children in the city.

These centers, in addition to helping this low-income population, kept them away from ‘drug’ consumption.

grandpa’s house

It should be remembered that in the period of Mayor Francisco Cerquera, the project for the construction of a space for the well-being of the elderly was presented and the Mayor’s Office at that time approved and built what is today the Grandfather’s house.

In its beginnings, the elderly were offered recreational and training days that allowed them to enjoy their days.

“And it has passed from Administration and no one has invested a single peso in it. Now we find her she is totally destroyed. The thieves have stolen the zinc, kitchen tools,” added the former councilor.

Due to the abandonment in which it is located, the owners of the aliens broke the roof through which they entered and little by little they are dismantling what remains of this establishment.

According to what was stated by an inhabitant of the sector: “the House was so that it would be working permanently, where they would teach us crafts or trades that would allow us to occupy their free time and see how they are”.

As this entity does not work, the elderly have to go to the Library Park or the Cultural House, to receive the programs for their benefit.

And the Cultural House?

Another of the places that is forgotten is the Socio-cultural, Communal and Recreational House, Luis Carlos Galán, which was completed in 2015, under the government of Pedro Hernán Suárez.

“We ask all governments for the cultural house, which would allow young people to develop recreational, cultural and also entrepreneurial activities. Instead of adolescents being in sports centers, consuming narcotic substances, they could be trained in barbershop courses, ornamentation, some trade”, indicated Andrade.

Another problem that this headquarters has is that it does not have a constant water service, because sometimes the precious liquid arrives and in others it does not. Despite being two floors, only the first floor is in service, but there young people and older adults cannot relieve themselves in the absence of this element. In addition, on the second floor roof, there is an invasion of pigeons and logically their feces have dirty the floor.