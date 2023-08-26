Central American Parliament ends cooperation with Taiwan

Managua. At its most recent session, the Central American Parliament (Parlamento Centroamericano, Parlacen) decided to revoke the status of permanent observer of the Republic of China – usually called Taiwan – after more than two decades.

The People’s Republic of China will become a new observer member of Parlacen and will then be able to take part in interparliamentary exchanges alongside the other observers Morocco, Mexico, Venezuela and the US territory Puerto Rico.

The parliament consists of the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. It is an important body of the Central American Integration System (Sica), each country is represented by 20 MPs.

Der Parlacen-Abgeordnete Luis Arévalo aus El Salvador commented on Twitter: “The external relations of Parlacen as the political representative body of Sica

will be redesigned with strategic allies, in accordance with UN Resolution 2758 on the ‘One China Principle’. Good for the region!” And the head of the Commission on External Relations and Migration, Carlos Hernández, also from El Salvador, explained: “The People’s Republic of China will cooperate with the Parlacen in infrastructure development, energy, trade and agriculture, and jointly promote food security.”

Taiwan protested the exclusion, saying parliament was ‘manipulated by China‘

In the past five years, five of the six Parlacen member states have severed diplomatic ties with the Taipei government. Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic (2018) were followed by Nicaragua two years ago and Honduras this year. Currently, Guatemala, the coalition’s most populous country, is the only member that still recognizes Taiwan.

US Senators Tim Kaine (Democratic Party) and Marco Rubio (Republican Party), who head the Senate Subcommittee on Foreign Relations with the Western Hemisphere, condemned the vote to exclude the ROC in a joint statement.

Due to the growing influence of the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan has recently suffered a number of diplomatic setbacks. Of only twelve countries worldwide that recognize the de facto republic, most are still in Central and South America. The last official allies there include Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Paraguay, St. Lucia and the two island states of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Many western countries such as Germany and the USA maintain unofficial relations with Taiwan. The government in Beijing sees the Republic of China as a breakaway province.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

