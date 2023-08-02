Central Committee Allocates 44 Million Yuan for Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief in Beijing, Hebei, and Tianjin

Title: Central Committee Allocates 44 Million Yuan to Support Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief

Subtitle: Beijing, Hebei, and Tianjin receive special funds from the Organization Department of the Central Committee

Article:

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – The Organization Department of the Central Committee has allocated 44 million yuan from party dues managed on behalf of the central government to support flood prevention and disaster relief efforts in Beijing, Hebei, Tianjin, and other affected areas.

The recent allocation of special funds aims to aid in flood prevention and disaster relief work, as instructed by General Secretary Xi Jinping. The Organization Department of the Central Committee urges localities to adhere to the spirit of these important instructions, prioritize the safety and well-being of citizens, and strive to minimize casualties.

To ensure effective flood control and relief measures, leading cadres at all levels are required to reinforce emergency duties, maintain a forward command, closely monitor key flood-prone areas, and implement detailed flood control protocols. Meanwhile, grassroots party organizations, party members, and cadres are expected to be vigilant, fulfill their duties, and actively engage in flood control and disaster relief efforts as exemplary role models.

The Organization Department of the Central Committee has emphasized the need for timely allocation of the party fees to the grassroots level. The funds will primarily be used to provide assistance and support to grassroots party members, cadres, and citizens who are on the front lines of flood prevention and disaster relief. Additionally, party members and citizens who have faced hardships due to severe disasters will also receive aid. The funding will also be utilized to restore damaged educational facilities for grassroots party members.

Provinces and cities have been instructed to implement similar fund allocation measures based on their respective situations. It is crucial that these funds are promptly channeled to the grassroots level to support flood prevention and disaster relief work, ensuring the funds are utilized effectively.

By providing financial support and resources, the Central Committee’s allocation of funds aims to bolster the ongoing efforts to combat floods and provide relief to affected areas. This demonstrates the government’s commitment to maintaining the safety and stability of people’s lives and properties.

