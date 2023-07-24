Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Holds Symposium on Economic Situation and Work in the Second Half of the Year: Xi Jinping Delivers Important Speech

Title: Xi Jinping Calls for Economic Stability and New Development in Important Speech at Symposium

Date: July 24, 2021

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Beijing – On July 21, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China convened a symposium at Zhongnanhai with non-Party individuals to discuss the current economic situation and plans for the second half of the year. General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the symposium and delivered a significant speech, emphasizing the need to maintain stability while seeking progress and implement the new development concept. The symposium aimed to listen to the opinions and suggestions of democratic party central committees, leaders of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and representatives of non-Party individuals.

During the symposium, Li Qiang, Cai Qi, and Ding Xuexiang, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were in attendance. Li Qiang, entrusted by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, provided a report on the economic work in the first half of the year and presented considerations for the economic work in the second half of the year.

At the event, representatives from democratic parties and non-Party individuals offered their opinions and suggestions regarding various aspects of economic development. Topics discussed included high-level opening up to the outside world, governance of network chaos, the development of artificial intelligence and the biomedical industry, and the promotion of new consumption. They also explored initiatives related to technological innovation platforms, the sports industry, and the cultivation of new pillar industries.

Following the speeches, Xi Jinping delivered an important address, expressing his appreciation for the suggestions put forth and stating that he will seriously study and actively adopt them.

Xi Jinping commended the efforts made in the first half of the year, commending the coordination of epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development. He noted that the national economy has shown signs of recovery, achieving stable operation and remarkable results in industrial upgrading. Remarkably, China‘s economic recovery rate exceeds that of other major economies globally, indicating positive long-term prospects for development.

However, Xi Jinping acknowledged the outstanding contradictions and challenges faced by the economy. To address these issues, he stressed the importance of increased macro policy regulation, expanded aggregate demand, and continued reforms to optimize and upgrade industries. Xi Jinping also emphasized the need for effective risk prevention in key areas, prioritizing the improvement and safeguarding of people’s livelihoods, and striving to achieve the annual development goals.

Xi Jinping expressed his gratitude to the central committees of democratic parties and non-Party individuals for their focus on the central work of the party and the country. He credited their research and advice on key economic issues and their flexible and efficient democratic supervision of environmental protection in the Yangtze River, which provided valuable insights for decision-making by the CPC Central Committee.

In conclusion, Xi Jinping expressed three hopes for the democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and non-Party individuals. Firstly, he urged unification of thought and action with the CPC Central Committee’s analysis and judgment on the economic situation. Secondly, he called for active engagement in fulfilling duties and providing advice on crucial issues such as infrastructure construction and industrial development. Lastly, he encouraged the building of consensus and confidence in development, as well as providing ideological and political guidance to private economic personnel.

The symposium had an attendance that included Shi Taifeng, Liu Guozhong, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing, Wu Zhenglong, and heads of relevant departments of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council. Prominent non-Party individuals present were Shao Hong, He Baoxiang, Wang Guangqian, Qin Boyong, Zhu Yongxin, Yang Zhen, Zhang Endi, Li Yuefeng, Fang Guanghua, Yang Wenliang, among others.

